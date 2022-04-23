HOOVER — Hartselle won the Hoover Classic on Saturday, defeating Athens 6-4 in a championship game that featured the top two teams in Class 6A.
The Tigers picked up wins over Foley and Class 2A No. 1 Orange Beach before topping host Hoover, ranked seventh in Class 7A, in the tournament semifinals.
Athens dropped a game to duPont Manual (Kentucky) before rallying to beat Class 7A No. 8 Thompson. The Golden Eagles defeated Mars Hill, the fourth-ranked team in Class 2A, in the other semifinal game.
• Hartselle 6, Athens 4: Brantley Drake and Brooklyn Stiles drove in two runs each to lead Class 6A No. 1 Hartselle. Morgan Stiles, Anna Carder and Carly Ennis had one RBI for Athens.
• Hartselle 6, Hoover 3: Karsi Lentz went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Hartselle. Ryley Cate Wolf singled and drove in two runs.
• Hartselle 7, Orange Beach 2: Brityan Godfrey hit a home run and drove in four runs for Hartselle. Lentz had a homer and two RBIs and Emily Hall had one hit and one RBI.
• Hartselle 11, Foley 1: Bowling allowed one run on three hits over five innings for Hartselle. Lentz had a homer and four RBIs, while Gillott and Kaelyn Jones each had two RBIs.
• Athens 5, Mars Hill 4: Athens scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 5-1 lead. Katie Simon homered and drove in a pair of runs for the Golden Eagles. Katie Simon pitched a six-inning complete game, allowing three earned runs with six strikeouts.
• Athens 8, Thompson 6: Katie Simon drove in two runs to lead Athens.
• duPont Manual (Ky.) 6, Athens 5: Emily Simon homered for Athens.
• Austin 8, Chelsea 6: Kyra Taylor homered and drove in three runs for Austin. Katie Bracken and Kenley Hilleary drove in two runs each. Claire Wright finished 3-for-3. Hilleary pitched 3⅔ hitless innings, striking out 10.
• Austin 2, Gardendale 1: Hilleary pitched 3⅓ innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit with eight strikeouts. Bracken pitched the final 2⅔, giving up zero hits with four strikeouts. Lexey Carver homered.
• Hatton 2, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 1: Ashlyn Potter tossed a five-hitter for the Hornets. Meagan Arnold and Morgan Lane had one RBI each for Hatton and Katie Dawson had two hits, including a double.
• Chelsea 9, Hatton 7: Kailyn Quails had three RBIs to lead Hatton.
• Vestavia Hills 10, Hatton 5: Potter doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Hatton.
• Hoover 3, Ardmore 0: Sydney Sanders, Ellie Riley and Harlee Rich had one single each to account for all three Ardmore hits.
• Ardmore 9, Foley 1: Ellie Riley and Brooke Phillips had two RBIs each for Ardmore. Ella Singletary pitched three one-hit innings, striking out seven.
---
Muscle Shoals tournament
• East Lawrence 9, Cherokee 1: Ivee Jenkins went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead East Lawrence. Camryn Langley homered and drove in two runs for the Eagles. Tori Spears pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts.
• East Lawrence 11, Central-Florence 5: Spears drove in six runs for East Lawrence. Kaleigh Powers had two RBIs. Brooklyn Letson worked six innings, allowing five runs while striking out five.
• Danville 7, James Clemens 1: McKinley McCaghren allowed one run on six hits over five innings for Danville.
• Danville 7, Colbert County 1: Aubrey Reed had a home run and three RBIs for Danville. McCaghren pitched a three-hitter while striking out six.
• Muscle Shoals 6, Lawrence County 2: Anna Clare Hutto and McKenzie Hyche knocked in runs for Lawrence County.
• Haleyville 14, Lawrence County 3: Hyche homered and drove in two runs for Lawrence County.
---
Albertville tournament
• Brewer 15, Ider 1: Brewer scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning. Maggie Matkin finished with three RBIs. Cheyenne Lucas, Keylyn Stapler and Marlee Jones had two RBIs each. Lucas homered. Brie Voss pitched three innings, allowing just one hit with one strikeout.
---
Athens Bible School tournament
• Priceville 9, Athens Bible School 7: Allie Denson, Addyson Butler and Claire Holt drove in two runs each for the Bulldogs, and Elizabeth Murphy pitched a complete game, striking out five. Holt homered.
• Priceville 9, Madison Academy 3: Denson finished 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Priceville. Xoi Gaines and Kirsten Segars had two RBIs each. Kelsey Green pitched a five-hitter.
• Athens Bible School 5, Madison Academy 2: Kara Thomas had three RBIs for Athens Bible. Cana Vining allowed one earned run over seven innings to earn the win, striking out eight.
---
Regular season
• West Morgan 6, Grissom 0: Abby Lindsey no-hit Class 7A Grissom, striking out 18 while allowing just a pair of walks. Lindsey also knocked in two runs.
