Steve Savarese announced Wednesday that he will retire as executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association on July 1.
“It’s now time for me to devote my time to my family,” Savarese said. “I’ve had an awesome time, teaching, coaching, serving as an administrator, and most humbly serving as the Executive Director of the AHSAA.”
Savarese was a successful coach and administrator when he became the fourth full-time executive director of the organization in 2007. He’s been in education for 47 years.
The Central Board will begin the search for the next executive director. Decatur native Jamie Lee works for the AHSAA as Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.
