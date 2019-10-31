BIRMINGHAM — Four area volleyball teams walked through the doors of the CrossPlex in Birmingham on Wednesday with dreams of state championships on their minds.
Unfortunately, it didn’t happen this year. Athens Bible and Athens fell in the quarterfinal round. The season ended for Hartselle and Lawrence County in the semifinals.
This is believed to be the first year since 2011 that at least one area team did not advance to the state championship match.
The last time an area team won a state championship was in 2014 when Danville won in Class 4A and Athens Bible in Class 1A.
Lawrence County came closest to keeping the streak going. Faith Academy out of Mobile beat the Red Devils 3-1 in the semifinals with four close sets, 26-24, 24-26, 29-27, 25-23.
“Sometimes that’s just the way the ball rolls,” Lawrence County coach Robyn Hutto said. “Faith is a little more of a senior-heavy team than we are, and they just found a way to win and we didn’t.”
Hartselle survived a four-set match vs. Chelsea to advance to a semifinal matchup with No. 1-ranked Spanish Fort. The Toros’ roster features at least three players listed at 6-foot-1 and four or five more at 5-10.
The Tigers couldn’t match the height or senior experience. Spanish Fort won 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-17).
“My girls played hard. I thought maybe we could steal one set from them,” Hartselle coach Tanya Lybarger said.
Hartselle, which made its first trip to state since 2016, set a school record with 68 wins. With only two seniors on the roster, Breanna Alexander and Alli Parker, the Tigers could have a chance to break that record next year.
“I’m excited about next year,” Lybarger said. “This is a good experience for the girls coming back. Maybe we can make a better showing here next year.”
Lawrence County was back at state after missing out last year. The Red Devils lose four talented seniors in Raven Johnson, Abby Cook, Samantha Parker and Lexi Heidt.
“We’re pleased to be here this year, but being here is the standard for this program,” Hutto said. “I hope the girls coming back understand that.”
Class 6A
Hartselle 3, Chelsea 1 (19-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20): The Tigers dropped the first set and eked out wins in the second and third sets before wrapping it up in four in the quarterfinals.
“I think we were a little nervous,” Lybarger said. “This is a huge stage and only two of our girls had ever played here and that was two years ago.”
Hartselle’s stats leaders were Hailey Holshouser with 22 kills and 16 digs, Lillyanna Cartee 10 kills and 27 digs, Grace Leighton 40 assists and Tori Hughes 17 digs.
Spanish Fort 3, Athens 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-10): The Golden Eagles (32-23) made their first trip to the state tournament in 19 years. It didn’t end well, but the future is bright for April Marsh’s program with just one senior on the roster.
Athens’ stats leaders were Cali Persaud with 10 assists, Elli Jarrett 10 digs, Alli Williams five kills and Jillian Vickers four kills and two blocks.
Class 5A
Lawrence County 3, Ramsay 0 (25-22, 25-22, 26-24): The Red Devils led most of the way through all three sets in the quarterfinal match, but never could shake Ramsay to build a big lead.
Lawrence County’s stats leaders had Anna Clare Hutto with 30 assists and 13 digs, Lexi Heidt 17 digs and 12 kills, Abby Cook with seven kills and seven digs and Sami Parker with 15 digs.
Class 1A
Westminster Oak Mountain 3, Athens Bible 2 (22-25, 25-2, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8): One of the biggest surprises of the day was Athens Bible falling in the quarterfinals. The Trojans were runner-up to Pleasant Home last year and returned a roster with seven seniors.
The third set was tied 22-22 before Westminster closed it out with the final three points. The fifth set saw Athens Bible hold an 18-12 lead that went to 23-16 before Westminster rallied to cut it to 23-21.
Westminster jumped to a quick lead in the fifth set at 8-2 and never looked back to take the match.
Athens Bible’s seniors are Izzy Todd, Alyssa Thomas, Madeline Williams, Mackenzie Davis, Josie Duke, Annie Simmons and Macy Dobbs.
This was Athens Bible’s 17th trip to state. Coach E.A. Winland’s team won the state in 2014. Athens Bible has won three state championships and been runner-up four times.
