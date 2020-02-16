HANCEVILLE — After three days of play at the Northwest Regional, there’s a definite trend that’s developed.
The boys teams from south of Hanceville, particularly in the Birmingham area, in Class 5A-7A are dominating with five out of six wins.
On Saturday, it was Jasper over Lawrence County, 60-52, and Fairfield over East Limestone, 46-43.
Mountain Brook and Spain Park were winners Thursday in 7A. Friday’s 6A semifinals had Bessemer City beating Muscle Shoals. The lone game to buck the trend was Hartselle’s double overtime victory over Minor, 71-67.
“Every game in the Birmingham area is a war,” Fairfield coach Maurice Ford said. “Those kinds of games get you ready for playing at Wallace.”
Both games Saturday were tight to the end. Lawrence County trailed 46-38 after three quarters and cut the lead to one point with 3:29 to play, but could get no closer.
East Limestone trailed 38-35 after three quarters. The Indians still trailed by three with 1:42 to play. They had three straight possessions with the opportunity to tie the game or at worst get within one point. Instead they failed to produce any points.
Jasper 60, Lawrence County 52: The Red Devils are a team that has lived off the 3-point basket. Against Jasper, they made just one of 16. The one that did fall didn’t come until the fourth quarter.
Jasper made six 3s, including two big ones late in the fourth quarter from Garrett Pschirrer, who scored just six points in the game.
“We’ve also been pretty good about rebounding the ball, but not so much today,” said Lawrence County co-coach Gary Steadman.
Jasper controlled the rebounds 45-36.
Ty Hutto led Lawrence County (27-5) with 15 points. Malik Strickland had 13. Tayi Strickland had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Garrett Lee scored eight points and had nine rebounds.
Hutto, the Strickland brothers and starter John Humphries are all seniors. So next year’s team will have a new look in the starting lineup and maybe on the bench.
Steadman and Royal Carpenter, who are both 72, have been co-coaches for the last three seasons. They stepped in when the school needed a coach and had no teaching spots to hire one. In their third year, they got Lawrence County back to the regional for the first time since 2007.
After Saturday’s loss, Carpenter said he was done. Steadman said he was thinking about maybe one more year to get 600 career wins. Principal Thomas E. Jones hopes they both come back.
“They are both great coaches who mean a lot to our school and community,” Jones said.
Fairfield 46, East Limestone 43: All-State player Austin Harvell scored 21 points and had 14 rebounds for East Limestone, but it wasn’t quite enough to win his final game.
“It was a tough game and our guys left their hearts on the floor today,” East Limestone coach Fred Steger said.
Harvell played all 32 minutes. He hit seven of 10 shots, including three of four from behind the arc. He hit four of five free throws.
In the end, it came down to East needing one more big basket from the 6-foot-6 senior in the last seconds of the game. Fairfield’s Malik Nathan’s stolen pass ended any chance of that happening.
Turnovers were the big difference. Fairfield outscored East on points off of turnovers, 19-5.
East Limestone (23-8) had five seniors on the roster, including inside player Xavier Griffith, who had had eight points and seven rebounds Saturday.
“These guys were a lot of fun to coach,” Steger said. “I hate it ended like it did.”
