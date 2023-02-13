HARTSELLE — Hartselle's season ended 52-36 to Mortimer Jordan in a Class 6A subregional on Monday.
Hannah Burks led the Tigers (22-8) with 13 points. Emma Roden had 11.
Jaylen Pleasant finished with 18 points for Mortimer Jordan (22-7). Sarah Kanaday added 10. Kendra Davis had nine.
The Blue Devils advanced to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State in Hanceville.
Hartselle coach Amber Deline pointed to breakdowns in two key areas by the Tigers.
"I felt like we didn't do a very good job of boxing out," Deline said. "We didn't do very good job of hanging on to the ball. I wish we would have done a better job of handling the press and boxing out."
Those deficiencies put Hartselle at an immediate disadvantage. The Tigers trailed 9-0 at the 6:17 mark of the opening period.
The deficit increased to 10 points —12-2 (5:00) — before an 8-0 steak put Hartselle back into the game (2:51).
Roden scored on two free throws and a 3-pointer to aid the run. She had nine first-half points.
Pleasant led Mortimer Jordan with 10 in the first half.
The Blue Devils increased their lead to double digits for good with an 11-0 run that lasted from the final minute of the first half until midway through the third quarter.
Mortimer Jordan coach Kelly Robinson said his team's 9-0 start to the game and 7-0 stretch opening the second half (the Blue Devils led 29-20 at halftime) were pivotal to the win.
"We felt like we got upset (by Clay-Chalkville) in our (Area 12) tournament," Robinson said. "We played two close games (against them in the regular season). We felt like they outplayed us (in the area final). We were determined not to let that happen again. We learned our lesson last week."
Although disappointed by the game's outcome, Deline was pleased with her team's performance during her first season as Hartselle’s coach. The Tigers won the Area 14 regular season and tournament titles.
"Overall, I'm proud of our girls' effort," Deline said. "... We're still pretty young. We had a lot of growth this year so I'm looking forward to the future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.