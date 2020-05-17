Anna Kate Segars made a big impact on the softball field when she played at East Lawrence.
She is doing the same in college playing for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Evidently, the impact has not been forgotten by area softball fans. Segars was the top vote-getter in the first round of The Daily’s Favorite Players of the Year in the 2000s contest.
The Mississippi State outfielder received 738 votes. Hatton’s Hillary Carpenter and Danville’s Kristy Roberts tied for second with 507 votes each.
The contest moves into the semifinal round starting today. Eight players advance to the semifinals. The other five are Hatton’s Emma Latham, Athens Bible’s Rachael McClure, West Morgan’s Lauren Seibert and Tanner’s Haley and Holley Keenum.
You can vote by going to decaturdaily.com. There are two groups of players. You can vote for one player in each group each day. Voting goes for three days. The three players with the most votes in the semifinals advance to the finals that start next Sunday.
Segars was The Daily’s Player of the Year in 2018. Carpenter was The Daily’s Player of the Year in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 after playing on Hatton state championships all four seasons. It hasn’t been that long since she finished her career at North Alabama, which included a national championship.
Roberts was The Daily’s Player of the Year in 2004. When she graduated in 2005, she held national records for stolen bases (306) and consecutive stolen bases (151).
The Alabama High School Athletic Association recognized her for scoring the most career runs (284) and holding the highest career batting average (.584). She was first in triples (45), and second in career hits (444).
The championship rounds begin Wednesday with Class 5A-7A baseball. It continues with Class 5A-7A softball on Thursday and Class 1A-4A baseball on Friday.
Remember to go to decaturdaily.com to vote. You do not need an online subscription to be able to vote, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.