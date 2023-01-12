Seven teams from The Decatur Daily's coverage area are in the top 10 of the new Alabama Sports Writers Association state basketball rankings.
Among the seven local ranked teams, six were boys teams.
Decatur Heritage was the highest ranked team, coming in at No. 3 in Class 2A. Also ranked in 2A were Tanner (No. 7) and Hatton (No. 9).
West Morgan came in at No. 5 in Class 4A, while Hartselle and Athens were No. 7 and 9, respectively, in Class 6A.
The only girls team to be ranked was Clements. The Colts came in at No. 7 in Class 3A.
The Hartselle, Priceville, East Limestone, West Limestone, Decatur Heritage and Hatton girls teams also received votes.
Among boys teams, Austin, Priceville and Athens Bible received votes.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (21-1)
2. Sparkman (16-6)
3. Vestavia Hills (21-1)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (17-6)
5. Bob Jones (19-2)
6. Davidson (16-4)
7. Foley (16-4)
8. Chelsea (17-5)
9. Huntsville (14-8)
10. Central-Phenix City (11-7)
Others nominated: Daphne (13-8), Prattville (14-3), Thompson (12-7), Tuscaloosa County (15-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (20-0)
2. Mortimer Jordan (14-6)
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (15-5)
4. McGill-Toolen (18-4)
5. Carver-Montgomery (14-2)
6. Oxford (11-9)
7. Mountain Brook (13-6)
8. Huffman (18-3)
9. Parker (15-3)
10. Pell City (15-6)
Others nominated: Blount (14-6), Briarwood (13-6), Central-Tuscaloosa (14-6), Clay-Chalkville (13-5), Hartselle (10-6), Homewood (18-5), Mae Jemison (9-9), Minor (14-6), Shades Valley (9-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Guntersville (19-4)
2. Eufaula (15-1)
3. Jasper (20-2)
4. Pleasant Grove (17-3)
5. Madison Academy (14-7)
6. Ramsay (10-3)
7. Southside-Gadsden (15-4)
8. Wenonah (15-5)
9. Sardis (18-4)
10. Marbury (14-3)
Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (12-6), Carroll (14-4), Charles Henderson (6-8), East Limestone (14-6), Greenville (14-8), Headland (11-5), Holtville (17-3), Scottsboro (12-7), Williamson (9-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Good Hope (21-0)
2. Deshler (16-3)
3. Prattville Christian (18-2)
4. Jackson (16-4)
5. St. John Paul II (16-4)
6. UMS-Wright (19-4)
7. Geneva (18-2)
8. T.R. Miller (8-1)
9. New Hope (12-4)
10. Montgomery Catholic (15-6)
Others nominated: Anniston (12-8), Cherokee County (13-4), Dora (14-5), Hale County (12-7), Hamilton (14-4), Handley (12-5), Priceville (12-5), Rogers (12-8), West Limestone (14-7).
CLASS 3A
1. Trinity (17-2)
2. Susan Moore (16-3)
3. Plainview (17-3)
4. St. James (15-5)
5. Southside-Selma (15-3)
6. Lauderdale County (12-7)
7. Clements (15-2)
8. Ohatchee (16-3)
9. Sylvania (12-5)
10. Childersburg (13-4)
Others nominated: Glencoe (13-6), Midfield (7-10), Pike County (10-7).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (18-1)
2. Mars Hill Bible (11-3)
3. Sulligent (17-1)
4. Lanett (9-2)
5. Ider (13-6)
6. Geneva County (15-3)
7. Pisgah (10-5)
8. North Sand Mountain (15-5)
9. Luverne (17-0)
10. Francis Marion (15-1)
Others nominated: Abbeville (12-5), Collinsville (8-4), Decatur Heritage (13-5), G.W. Long (12-5), Hatton (12-5), J.U. Blacksher (13-1), Leroy (8-5), Lexington (12-6), Locust Fork (11-6), Ranburne (16-5), Sand Rock (11-9), Samson (12-3), Washington County (11-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (20-0)
2. Skyline (17-2)
3. Marion County (8-9)
4. Loachapoka (11-8)
5. A.L. Johnson (13-4)
6. University Charter (10-2)
7. Brilliant (12-6)
8. Elba (12-5)
9. Addison (13-8)
10. South Lamar (4-3)
Others nominated: Belgreen (14-6), Cedar Bluff (9-6), Red Level (6-3), Wadley (9-6), Woodville (14-7).
AISA
1. Edgewood Academy (17-0)
2. Lowndes Academy (8-4)
3. Sparta Academy (18-1)
4. Glenwood (13-5)
5. Clarke Prep (14-1)
6. Fort Dale Academy (8-4)
7. Lakeside (6-9)
8. Lee-Scott (NA)
9. Morgan Academy (10-5)
10. Southern Academy (NA)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (9-6), Hooper Academy (9-7), Jackson Academy (6-3).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (20-2)
2. Vestavia Hills (16-4)
3. Sparkman (17-4)
4. Baker (15-5)
5. Tuscaloosa Co. (20-2)
6. Spain Park (17-3)
7. Fairhope (20-1)
8. Huntsville (15-7)
9. Grissom (16-6)
10. Jeff Davis (21-4)
Others nominated: Auburn (17-2), Austin (11-9), Bob Jones (15-6), Chelsea (13-8), Dothan (16-3), Enterprise (9-6), Hewitt-Trussville (15-7), James Clemens (10-6), Lee-Montgomery (10-6), Mary Montgomery (11-5), Oak Mountain (17-5), Thompson (18-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Pinson Valley (17-0)
2. Cullman (17-3)
3. Buckhorn (14-6)
4. Mountain Brook (13-6)
5. McGill-Toolen (16-6)
6. Homewood (14-9)
7. Hartselle (10-8)
8. Muscle Shoals (12-3)
9. Athens (12-2)
10. Paul Bryant (12-8)
Others nominated: Blount (12-5), Helena (13-8), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (13-6), Huffman (13-7), McAdory (13-6), Pelham (13-6), Pike Road (14-5), Sidney Lanier (12-7), Wetumpka (13-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (11-6)
2. John Carroll (16-3)
3. Wenonah (14-8)
4. Scottsboro (13-6)
5. Guntersville (14-5)
6. Fairfield (17-5)
7. Charles Henderson (11-5)
8. Carroll-Ozark (18-3)
9. Headland (15-5)
10. Valley (17-0)
Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (7-10), Faith-Mobile (12-8), Jasper (13-5), LeFlore (12-4), Sardis (15-7), Selma (8-4).
CLASS 4A
1. Westminster-Huntsville (15-3)
2. Jacksonville (16-4)
3. Anniston (12-7)
4. Deshler (14-2)
5. West Morgan (12-4)
6. New Hope (13-4)
7. Haleyville (9-9)
8. Good Hope (15-6)
9. Montevallo (13-5)
10. Hanceville (16-4)
Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (7-5), Cherokee Co. (9-5), Cordova (11-5), Corner (13-5), DAR (15-6), Escambia Co. (10-6), Geneva (11-8), Handley (11-4), Holt (12-7), Jackson (15-2), Prattville Christian (10-10), Priceville (9-7), T.R. Miller (9-2), UMS-Wright (13-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (16-4)
2. Midfield (12-4)
3. Cottage Hill (14-2)
4. Houston Academy (19-2)
5. Sumter Central (13-4)
6. Piedmont (12-3)
7. Hillcrest-Evergreen (8-2)
8. Trinity (13-5)
9. Hokes Bluff (14-4)
10. Lauderdale Co. (13-6)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (14-5), Geraldine (12-8), Opp (7-7), St. James (6-5), Westbrook Christian (14-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Mars Hill Bible (12-5)
2. Holly Pond (17-4)
3. Decatur Heritage (11-7)
4. Barbour Co. (11-3)
5. Tuscaloosa Academy (10-5)
6. Ariton (12-6)
7. Tanner (12-4)
8. Sulligent (13-5)
9. Hatton (13-4)
10. North Sand Mountain (14-4)
Others nominated: Abbeville (12-6), Aliceville (12-0), Collinsville (11-6), Fyffe (10-9), Red Bay (12-4), Sand Rock (13-6), Vincent (10-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Covenant Christian (13-3)
2. Autaugaville (9-6)
3. Red Level (9-3)
4. Oakwood Academy (13-4)
5. Brantley (11-2)
6. Spring Garden (8-6)
7. Georgiana (10-6)
8. Meek (13-6)
9. Skyline (14-6)
10. Faith-Anniston (14-5)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (7-7), Calhoun (6-10), Cedar Bluff (9-7), Donoho (10-6), Florala (11-5), Leroy (6-2), Shoals Christian (11-6).
AISA
1. Lee-Scott (17-1)
2. Heritage Christian (17-1)
3. Edgewood (14-3)
4. Abbeville Christian (10-6)
5. Macon-East (15-3)
6. Glenwood (14-5)
7. Lowndes Academy (10-2)
8. Bessemer Academy (9-3)
9. Morgan Academy (6-6)
10. Snook (11-2)
Others nominated: None.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.