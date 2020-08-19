Finally, high school sports takes a big step toward something resembling a normal world.
The football season kicks off Thursday night. In honor of that we offer seven things to watch for this week.
1 – Check out the High School Preview section
It’s tucked inside today’s paper, or you can find it at decaturdaily.com.
The section is filled with previews of all 20 teams in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties. It also has schedules, regions, state rankings and region predictions.
2 – A coaching era begins at Hartselle
New Hartselle football head coach Bryan Moore coaches his first game Friday night when the Tigers entertain Austin.
Despite not having a spring practice and having a summer with social distancing being a new part of the game plan, Moore is happy with his team’s progress.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the effort from our players and coaching staff,” Moore said. “Every day they have come out here to get better, and we have.
“I don’t know if that means we’re ready for a team like Austin. They are a talented team with experience. We are a young team that doesn’t have much experience.”
Hartselle has five returning starters. Austin returns 13 starters.
3 – Quarterback decision at Hartselle
One of Moore’s first decisions for Friday is at starting quarterback. It’s between senior Parker Sawyer and junior JT Blackwood. Sawyer was Moore’s starting quarterback at Jasper last season. Blackwood moved to Hartselle this summer from Cullman.
“They both will play. Who starts depends on how we want to open the game on offense,” Moore said.
4 – New Hartselle assistant knows Austin well
Will Hartselle offensive coordinator Matt Praytor know where to stand Friday night?
After 14 seasons as an Austin assistant coach, Praytor is now directing the Hartselle offense. He grew up in Hartselle, played for the Tigers and now he’s back home.
“That was a huge hire for our program,” Moore said. “Does it give us an advantage on Friday? Well, he knows the kids there really well, but it’s still going to be our young team against a really good Austin team.”
5 – Inexperience vs. experience
The youth of one team vs. the experience of their opponent is also going to be a big part of the game Thursday night at Ogle Stadium between Decatur and Russellville.
Russellville returns 18 of 22 starters off a team that went 8-3 last season. Decatur has 12 starters returning from a team that went 2-8 last season.
“If we play hard, run the football and not make mental mistakes, we can have a good season,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said. “We are counting on a lot of sophomores, and sooner or later, youth will show up.
“The effort has been tremendous. The want to and desire are both there. There’s no doubt in my mind that this can be a playoff team.”
6 – Can Danville settle the score with Brewer?
Brewer opened last season at home with a 37-8 smack down of county rival Danville. This year it’s Danville opening at home with Brewer.
A Danville win would avenge last year’s loss and even the all-time series at 4-4. The last time Danville beat Brewer in football was in 1993 with a 27-21 win at the Patriots’ home field.
7 – Will Good Hope mean a good start for West Morgan?
In Mikel Riggs’ two seasons as head coach at West Morgan, the Rebels have yet to get out of the starting gate with a victory.
A win Thursday over Good Hope would be a huge plus. It won’t be easy. Good Hope has gone 19-5 over the last two seasons with two playoff appearances.
