It’s only the second week of the high school football season, but it’s probably the biggest week of the season for rivalry games.
There are 14 games involving area schools, eight are legitimate rivalry contests. There are so many big games that it will take Thursday, Friday and Saturday to play them.
The reason these big rivalry games are being played this week is because they are not region matchups. Region play starts next week.
When rivalry games are not region contests they have to be played in either the first, second, fifth or last week of the season. It just so happens that eight of those games fall to this weekend.
Since rivalry games usually draw big crowds, most schools like to get that gate early in the season to help pay expenses. In this pandemic season, athletic expenses are a serious concern.
Here are seven of the top rivalries for this week.
1 – Decatur at Austin. The Red Raiders travel to Austin’s stadium for just the second time. The first time was in 2018 for the stadium’s first game. The scoreboard got a workout that night with Austin outscoring Decatur, 60-45.
This rivalry began in 1965 with Decatur winning three out of five games in the 1960s. The Red Raiders dominated the 1970s, 9-1. The series was even in the 1980s at 6-6. Decatur ruled in the 1990s, 7-3, and the 2000s, 8-2. In the 2010s, Austin took control, 7-3.
Friday’s game begins a new decade in the rivalry with the Black Bears trying to extend a five-game winning streak vs. the Red Raiders.
2 – Priceville at Brewer. When Brewer was created in the 1970s, students from Priceville were part of the merger that created the new high school. Growth in Priceville eventually led to a return of Priceville High.
Since 2006, there has been a football rivalry between the Brewer Patriots and Priceville Bulldogs with Brewer holding a 7-3 advantage. Priceville won last year’s game 20-16 to break a three-game losing streak to Brewer.
Coach Geoff Walters' Patriots got off to a rough start last Friday with a 33-19 loss to Danville. This will be Priceville’s season opener.
3 – West Morgan at East Lawrence. It’s the Battle of Trinity Mountain and it can also be called a Terry family reunion. West Morgan’s roster has three players with the last name Terry. East Lawrence has five. West Morgan leads the series 20-15.
4 – Danville at Falkville. Danville made the playoffs last year in Class 4A. Falkville made the playoffs in Class 1A. Danville has dropped to Class 3A this season. Falkville has moved up to Class 2A. Danville leads the series 27-18.
5 – Colbert County at R.A. Hubbard. This game has a different spin on being a rivalry. The Colbert County Indians from Leighton have never played R.A. Hubbard. Colbert County did play the Courtland Chiefs, which was the high school in Courtland before R.A. Hubbard came along. The Indians and Chiefs split 10 games played between 1986 and 1995.
The real rivalry is between the communities of Courtland, Town Creek and Leighton. Courtland won five state championships. Town Creek proudly boast of the 11 won by Hazlewood, which merged with Courtland to form R.A. Hubbard. Colbert County has six state championships. Those three communities are just 14 miles apart on Alabama 20.
6 – Elkmont at Ardmore. These Limestone County rivals have met 74 times since 1935. Ardmore holds a 47-27 advantage, including winning the last five in a row.
7 – James Clemens at Athens. This is more about a future rivalry. Athens has some old rivalries. The Golden Eagles have played Decatur 91 times and Hartselle 72 times. They’ve only played Madison’s James Clemens twice with the Jets winning, 37-30, in 2014 and, 45-7, in 2015.
As the cities of Athens and Madison continue to grow and compete for new families moving into the area, this becomes a rivalry on and off the football field. This game is so big it had to be moved to Saturday.
