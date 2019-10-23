Several area teams have decided to move their games from Friday to Thursday because of the threat of heavy rain.
Austin at James Clemens, Ardmore at Madison County, Brewer at Scottsboro, Danville at Fairview, Addison at Hatton and Gaylesville at Falkville will all be played on Thursday. Many schools decided to make the call on Tuesday after the chance of rain increased to almost 70 percent for Friday night.
“We are going to have great weather on Thursday, and possible dreary and wet conditions on Friday,” Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. “James Clemens suggested moving the game, and we agreed.”
The change will cause these teams to lose a day of practice. Some area teams are still fighting for seeding and playoffs. Others are trying to finish the season strong.
“Our team performs best when we are routine oriented,” Ardmore coach PJ Wright said. “Losing a practice day will put us off our weekly schedule. This played a factor in our decision to move the game up. When you consider safety of travel for our students, band members, cheerleaders, parents, and fans, it is an easy decision to move the game forward.”
This will be Austin’s first Thursday game of the season. It will also play Athens at home on a Thursday next week. The Black Bears are currently 3-2 all-time against James Clemens, including a loss last year in a winner-take-all region title game.
Austin needs another region win to make sure it is a lock for the Class 7A playoffs after losses to Sparkman and Bob Jones. If it falls to the Jets, it will need help from other teams in its regions to make sure it makes the playoffs.
Games still scheduled for Friday are Woodville at Decatur Heritage; West Morgan at Priceville; Hazel Green at Hartselle; Lee at Athens; East Limestone at Guntersville; Lawrence County at Corner; Deshler at West Limestone; Brooks at Elkmont; Westminster at East Lawrence; Clements at Lexington; Sheffield at Tanner.
