Fans' Boys Player of the Week: Tre Shackelford, Austin — The junior had two touchdown catches, including the 37-yard game-winner, in Austin’s 30-25 victory over Florence. "Tre is an outstanding player who is scratching the surface with his ability to make plays," coach Jeremy Perkins said. "He gives us a guy on the outside who is tough to cover and can go make a play at any time."
Fans' Girls Player fo the Week: Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County — The sophomore finished with 27 assists, 12 digs and nine aces in a split tri-match with Russellville and Jasper last week. "She studies film a great deal and works on understanding all her hitters, and works on adjusting her sets to suit them,” coach Robyn Hutto said. “But overall she's just played solid all-around volleyball offensively and defensively."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Colton Keith, R.A. Hubbard’s DJ Wiggins, West Morgan’s Jakobe Fletcher, Brewer’s Patrick Johnson and Priceville’s Jerry Burton. Girls: Hartselle’s Hailey Holshouser, West Morgan’s Maegan Milligan, Danville’s Madison Cartee, and Decatur Heritage’s Elizabeth Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.