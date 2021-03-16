TOWN CREEK — With the game down to the wire, Maggie Shelton proved to be the hero Lawrence County needed.
The Red Devils won at Hatton 4-3 on Monday and a big reason why was Shelton. Trailing 3-2 in the sixth, and with two outs, Shelton delivered a go-ahead two-run triple.
"I had been putting the bat on the ball, but I kept hitting right to someone," Shelton said. "I knew if I just kept putting the bat on the ball that I would find a hole somewhere."
Not only did it give Lawrence County the lead, it also erased earlier misfortune in the inning when a potential tying run was thrown out at third.
"I was really excited," Shelton said. "It took some pressure off us and I was glad I was able to do that for our team."
Shelton bats ninth for the Red Devils, but that makes no difference for them. Her hit certainly came as no surprise to head coach Courtney Lovelady.
"It's like I always say, I want our lineup to hit all the way through," Lovelady said. "She's our nine hole and she came in very clutch. She did exactly what I asked her to do."
Lawrence County got things going in the first inning when Rylie Terry drove two runs in on a single. After that though, the Hornets settled down. Hatton worked itself out of jams until eventually it took the lead in the fifth 3-2 thanks to a bases-loaded walk and sacrifices from Bradyn Mitchell and Mallory Lane.
The Hornets are a young team, having replaced five seniors from last year's No. 1-ranked team. So, despite letting the lead slip away in the end, coach Denton Bowling was really pleased with his team's play.
"They have a good team and I was just glad to see us come out here and compete," Bowling said. "We're not a very good team right now because we're still trying to get our basketball shoes off and softball cleats on. But tonight showed that we have the potential of being a good team."
Bowling said he was most pleased with his team's fight down the stretch, as well as their elimination of mistakes.
"We got into some jams, but they were jams that (Lawrence County) hit into. Overall, we came in averaging four errors a game and I was glad to see us cut down on those," Bowling said. "My pitcher took a ball off her hand and she lost her changeup, but she still continued to fight. I couldn't be prouder of her and this team."
The win will provide momentum to the Red Devils.
"It's always good to go on the road to get a win," Lovelady said. "We've beaten them before, but to get them early in the season, that's always going to be a big win for us."
