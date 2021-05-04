DANVILLE — Danville picked up a pair of shutout wins to open the Class 3A, Area 14 tournament on Monday, topping Vinemont 10-0 and East Lawrence 5-0 to advance to today’s championship round and secure a spot in next week’s Class 3A regional tournament.
The top two teams from each area tournament advance to regional play. Danville will play the winner of today’s other semifinal game for the tournament title.
• East Lawrence 10, Phil Campbell 7: Tori Spears had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs in East Lawrence's tournament opener.
Brooklyn Letson had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Camryn Langley added two hits and one RBI. Kaitlin Dutton had one RBI and Grace Parker and Makayla Austin had two hits each.
Letson picked up the win in relief, allowing four runs on five hits in four innings.
• Danville 5, East Lawrence 0: Langley and Parker each had one hit as East Lawrence fell into the elimination bracket. East Lawrence will play the winner of Vinemont-Phil Campbell today in an elimination game.
Class 3A, Area 16 at Lauderdale County
• Elkmont wins opener: Elkmont opened the tournament with a 14-4 win over Clements to advance to play host Lauderdale County, a 15-0 winner over Colbert Heights.
Scores from games between Elkmont-Lauderdale County and Colbert Heights-Clements were not available at deadline. The winner of Colbert Heights-Clements will play the loser of the game between Lauderdale County and Elkmont for the second spot in today’s championship round.
Class 1A, Area 15 at Skyline
• Athens Bible 8, Decatur Heritage 3: Allie Lovell and Cana Vining each homered for Athens Bible.
Vining finished with two RBIs for the Trojans, while Bailey Davis and Destiny Burns added two hits and one RBI each. Vining pitched a six-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Summer Sims homered, singled and drove in a run for Decatur Heritage. Ellie Metzgar had a pair of hits, including a double, and Lydia Williams drove in a run.
• Skyline 8, Athens Bible 0: The Trojans were held scoreless in falling to top-seed Skyline. Athens Bible will play the winner of Monday’s late game between Decatur Heritage and Lindsay Lane in today’s semifinal round. The winner will face Skyline for the area championship.
• Decatur Heritage 22, Woodville 4: Sarah Burchell had four hits and four RBIs as the Eagles kept their season alive. Woodville’s season came to an end with the loss.
Metzgar had two hits and drove in four runs and Brantleigh Williams had two hits and three RBIs. Emily Hubbard and Ella Olive had two RBIs each, while Brianna Tyson added three hits and one RBI.
Lindsay Lane opened the tournament with a 17-7 win over Woodville before falling 10-0 to Skyline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.