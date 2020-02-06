Awysum Harris is an example of how the recruiting game has changed because of social media.
Instead of coaches reaching out to the athlete, the Austin football player did the reverse.
“I reached out to one of the coaches at Alabama State through Twitter,” Harris said. “They watched some film and then invited me for a visit.”
Harris signed Wednesday to play football for the Hornets. He was one of at least 18 area athletes that signed to play their sport at the next level.
The group included five All-State football selections. Harris was a second-team Class 7A selection at linebacker. Hatton offensive lineman Gage Saint, a Class 2A first-team selection, signed with Troy.
Lawrence County defensive lineman Brody Franks, a Class 5A first-team selection, signed with Bethel University in Kentucky. Clements running back Jairrice Pryor, a first-team Class 3A selection, signed with Mississippi College. R.A. Hubbard defensive lineman Ca’Ni McCoy, a Class 1A first-team selection, signed with Miles College in Birmingham.
Nobody was happier for Harris and Alabama State than Austin Principal Melissa Scott. She’s an Alabama State alum. Several members of her family, including her mother, graduated from the school in Montgomery. She enjoyed seeing the black and gold decorations in the Austin auditorium.
“I’m really proud for Awysum to have the opportunity to go to a really great university,” Scott said.
Scott also celebrated two Black Bears signing to play college basketball. Bri Hodges and Aleah Wesley, who are cousins, both signed with Gadsden State Community College.
“Bri moved up to the varsity in the eighth grade,” Austin girls basketball coach Bruce Hamilton said. “She has been a valuable part of our program with her great leadership. She had some bumps in the road (with two knee surgeries), but she never let it stop her.
“I’m really proud of Aleah, too. From where she started to where her game is now is amazing. She will have the opportunity to raise her game to an even higher level at Gadsden.”
Three years ago, Harris attended signing day to watch his older brother Asa Martin select Auburn. He said that day left an impact on him that has guided his life up to his signing with Alabama State.
“I really learned what a big deal it was to get to go to college,” Harris said. “To have the opportunity to go to college for free is even better.”
Last spring, Harris moved to Rome, Ga., to live with his father. Last August, he moved back to Decatur.
“I got over there and nobody really knew me,” Harris said. “I was excited to have the opportunity to come back and play with the guys I grew up with. I just wanted to make the most of it. I wanted to have fun playing football, and I did.”
Harris got to play a lot of football last season. He played a linebacker/defensive end position on defense. Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins took advantage of Harris’ size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) to use him as a blocking tight end on offense. In a region game vs. Sparkman, Harris was in on every play except for the kickoff return team.
Harris finished last season with 105 tackles and three interceptions. He was a part of three Austin teams that went a combined 26-9.
“Alabama State is getting a tremendous leader,” Perkins said.
Hatton: The 6-foot-5, 290 pound Saint adds to the area connection at Troy. The Trojans already have sophomore defensive back Reddy Steward from Austin and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Kannon Biggs from Athens.
Lawrence County: The Bethel College defense should improve with the additions of Franks (6-0, 245) and his teammate Colton Johnson. Franks had 127 tackles with 10 sacks last season. Johnson (6-3, 235) had 129 tackles.
R.A. Hubbard: The smallest school in the area with a football team had five sign. They are McCoy with Miles, Domiryck Steward with Tennessee Valley Prep, Demetris Bean with Birmingham Prep, Jaheim Crittendon with Birmingham Sports Academy and Montoya Kellogg with Faulkner University in Montgomery.
Athens: Wide receiver Keenan Hambrick (6-4, 197) chose West Carolina. Offensive lineman Caden Shoulders (6-5, 340) signed with West Alabama.
East Limestone: Four Indians signed. Leading the way is tight end Haze Solomon (6-7, 240) with Tennessee-Chattanooga. The other three were defensive lineman JD Broussard (6-5, 315) with Austin Peay, offensive lineman JD Farrior (5-10, 244) with Kentucky Christian and linebacker Crimson Bivens (5-8, 200) with Huntingdon.
Clements: Mississippi College is getting a good one in Pryor (5-9, 175). He rushed for 1,755 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.
