One way to tell how strong high school baseball is in Morgan County is to just look at the number of players that play in college.
Five players put their signatures on the dotted line Monday to play college baseball. Four of them are headed to NCAA Division I programs.
Leading the way were three pitchers from Hartselle — Elliott Bray, Caleb Pittman and William Turner — who each signed with Auburn. A fourth Hartselle Tiger, slugger Brodie Morrow, signed with Southern Union Community College.
Decatur’s Lawson Stricklin, a good hitting catcher with a strong arm, signed with Tennessee Tech.
All five were Daily All-Area selections last spring. Bray was a first-team All-State selection and also The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year. He was a leader on the mound for Hartselle in the Tigers’ run to the Class 6A state championship series.
“The three of us have grown up together playing baseball,” Bray said of himself, Pittman and Turner. “When we get to Auburn we’ll still be teammates and even roommates. That’s probably the coolest thing about this experience.”
Bray was 9-3 with a 1.26 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 78 innings.
Pittman said signing with Auburn was an easy decision.
“I’ve always been an Auburn fan and when I got to visit, I knew it was where I wanted to be,” Pittman said.
Pittman struck out 66 batters in 57⅓ innings last season with a 5-4 record.
Turner said Auburn was always his dream school.
“There was no other choice than Auburn,” Turner said. “It feels good to be making that next step with two of my best friends. I know it’s going to be fun.”
Turner’s numbers last season included a 4-3 record with a 2.73 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 46 innings.
Morrow played mostly first base for the Tigers and led the team with 37 RBIs and a .310 batting average. He had several clutch hits in the state playoffs. Morrow thinks the junior college route will be a path to a future at a Division I school.
“One reason why I like the opportunity to play in junior college is because those are the guys that really have to grind to be successful,” Morrow said. “I’ve always felt that’s how I play the game. I’m a grinder.”
Catchers that can hit are a highly sought commodity in baseball. Stricklin hit .356 last season for the Red Raiders. This past summer on the travel ball circuit he threw out 23 baserunners.
“I reached out to Tennessee Tech in July and by August they offered and I accepted,” Stricklin said.
Stricklin, who has played on the Decatur varsity since the eighth grade, committed to head coach Steve Smith, who recently left the school for a job with the Detroit Tigers. Tennessee Tech then brought back Matt Bragga to lead the program.
Bragga previously was head coach of the program from 2004-2018. His teams won 446 games, six conference championships and made three trips to the NCAA tournament. His 2018 was ranked as high at 11th in the country and advanced to a super regional.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity,” Stricklin said. “I hope to have the opportunity to contribute as a freshman.”
