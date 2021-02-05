Players from Decatur Heritage, Falkville, East Lawrence, Hatton, Lindsay Lane and Elkmont will be part of the “Baseball Bonanza” at Toyota Field in Madison.
Toyota Field, home of the Trash Pandas, is hosting high school and college teams for games in February and March. Admission is $10 for the day with a $3 parking fee.
Decatur Heritage, East Lawrence and Lindsay Lane will be playing four games on March 20 with the first game starting at 10 a.m.
Falkville, Hatton and Elkmont will be involved in an eight-team affair for four games on March 27 that starts at 9 a.m. The other five teams are Colbert County, Colbert Heights, Covenant Christian, Rogers and Lexington.
The rest of the “Baseball Bonanza” schedule is as follows:
Feb. 13: Brooks, Wilson, Phil Campbell and Waterloo. Four games starting at 10 a.m.
Feb. 25: New Hope, Lee, Buckhorn and Sparkman. Four games starting at 3:30 p.m.
March 6: Maryville College, Edgewood College, Huntingdon College. Three games starting at noon.
March 7: Piedmont College vs. Edgewood College, doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
March 13: Grissom, Huntsville, James Clemens, Hoover, Russellville. Four games starting at 10 a.m.
