Six players and one coach represent the area on the Super All-State soccer teams selected by high school coaches across the state.
Representing the area on the Super All-State boys team is Elkmont’s Astul Irias (first-team), Danville’s Justin Hanline (second) and Tanner’s Junior Diaz (second).
The Super All-State girls team has Decatur’s Bonnie Frost (second), West Morgan’s Brandi Hernandez (second) and East Limestone’s Lily Hosmer (second).
East Limestone girls head coach Max Norman was named the girls 4A-5A Coach of the Year.
The coaches select a Super All-State team as well as All-State teams representing the four classifications in soccer. The Super All-State teams feature the top players in the state regardless of classification.
Here are the other All-State selections:
1A-3A girls: First team, Ester Morcial, Fr., Elkmont; Layla Sherrill, 7th, Danville; Angel Boston, Sr., Danville; Daisy Hernandez, Sr., Elkmont; Bryanna Castrejon, Sr., Tanner; Morgan Morris, Sr., Elkmont. Second team, Martha Mendez, Sr., Elkmont and Elisabeth Hand, Jr., Danville.
4A-5A girls: First team, Lily Hosmer, Jr. East Limestone; Raegan Kelly, Jr. East Limestone; Brandi Hernandez, Jr. West Morgan; Errin Martin, Jr., East Limestone.
6A girls: First team, Leah South, Sr., Decatur; Bonnie Frost, Sr., Decatur.
1A-3A boys: First team, Astul Irias, Sr., Elkmont; Manuel Felipe, Sr., Tanner. Second team, Justin Hanline, Sr., Danville; Junior Diaz, Jr., Tanner.
Honorable mention girls
Clements: Erica Gonzalez, Jessica Gonzalez, Jadyn McElyea, Yuritza Olayo
Danville: Addie Chenault,
Decatur: London Cox, Maggie Rosencrance, Yoshari Chavez, Kacey Powell
East Limestone: Brianna Proudfoot, Kaylie Gibson
Elkmont: Maritza Nava, Addison Norwood,
Priceville: Anna Katherine Hopkins
Tanner: Emily Martinez, Keyaera Jeanes, Yammilet Mendoza, Yolsein Nolasco, Paige Castrejon
West Limestone: Scianna Marbut, Audry Taylor, Jylene Ruiz, Hailey Toone
West Morgan: Brooklyn Lambertt, Madison Parker, Diana Romero, Briseydi Dorsett
Honorable mention boys
Athens: Joseph Green, Lucas Roche, Johnson Speegle, Edmilson Vincente, Jose Vielma
Decatur: Alexis Alonzo, Tyler McCormick
Elkmont: Joel Marcial, James Hernandez, Franklin Vicente
Hartselle: Owen Bennich, Slate Gargus, Eli Moore, Luke Minnon, Nick Vaughn
Priceville: MacLain Lawson, Cody Kennedy
Tanner: Oliver Gonzalez, Steven Lopez, Frankie Vicente, Franklin Vicente
