Boys
Thorne Slaton, West Limestone
Slaton rushed for touchdowns of 6, 5 and 3 yards in West Limestone's 44-0 win over Hamilton in the Class 4A playoffs. "He's a great kid and a leader for this team," coach Shelby Davis said. "He runs hard and has great vision. We are very proud of Thorne."
Girls
Hannah Cohn, Austin
Cohn scored a game-high 16 points in Austin's 46-31 season-opening win over Plainview. "Hannah plays very hard and with great passion and energy," Austin coach Bruce Hamilton said. "She finished shots around the rim and played very well."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Decatur’s Indyia Swoopes and Elkmont’s Maggie Gant. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle, Lawrence County’s Brody Sparks, and Athens’ Jaylen Gilbert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.