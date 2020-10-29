Boys
Thorne Slaton, West Limestone
Slaton rushed for two second-half touchdowns to help seal a 41-14 win over Priceville as West Limestone finished unbeaten in Class 4A, Region 8. "He's done a fantastic job of running the football, taking care of the football,” coach Shelby Davis said. "He shows up every week ready to work, work hard and gives us everything he's got every Friday night."
Girls
Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County
Hutto finished with 25 assists, eight digs, seven kills and two blocks as the Red Devils fell to Fairview in the North Super Regional. "Anna Clare is a fierce competitor who is cool under pressure," coach Robyn Hutto said. "She transitioned to a different offensive look this season, and she adjusted amazingly well. She's strong defensively.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Hartselle’s Parker Sawyer and Athens’ Cal George. Girls: Hartselle’s Hailey Holshouser.
