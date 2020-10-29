D201029 Fans players of the week

West Limestone’s Thorne Slaton and Lawrence County’s Anna Clare Hutto were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Thorne Slaton, West Limestone

Slaton rushed for two second-half touchdowns to help seal a 41-14 win over Priceville as West Limestone finished unbeaten in Class 4A, Region 8. "He's done a fantastic job of running the football, taking care of the football,” coach Shelby Davis said. "He shows up every week ready to work, work hard and gives us everything he's got every Friday night."

Girls

Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County

Hutto finished with 25 assists, eight digs, seven kills and two blocks as the Red Devils fell to Fairview in the North Super Regional. "Anna Clare is a fierce competitor who is cool under pressure," coach Robyn Hutto said. "She transitioned to a different offensive look this season, and she adjusted amazingly well. She's strong defensively.”

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Hartselle’s Parker Sawyer and Athens’ Cal George. Girls: Hartselle’s Hailey Holshouser.

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.