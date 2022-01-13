Boys
Isaiah Slaughter, Decatur
Slaughter scored a career-high 31 points against rival Austin on Friday. "He was just consistent in attacking the basket all night," Decatur coach Kori Walker said. "He had some really tough finishes around the basket ... in a high intensity game."
Girls
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner
Fletcher had a game-high 22 points in a 54-38 win over Clements last week. "She's a gym rat," Tanner coach Jordan Paul said. "She's always working to get better. Our team feeds off that. She's our clear leader."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Athens Bible’s Molly Chumbley, R.A. Hubbard’s Eva Armstead and Hatton’s Kailyn Quails. Boys: Austin’s Isaiah Fuller, Athens Bible’s Walker Brand and Danville’s Kohl Randolph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.