D220113 Fans players of the week

Decatur’s Isaiah Slaughter and Tanner’s Shauna Fletcher were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Isaiah Slaughter, Decatur

Slaughter scored a career-high 31 points against rival Austin on Friday. "He was just consistent in attacking the basket all night," Decatur coach Kori Walker said. "He had some really tough finishes around the basket ... in a high intensity game."

Girls

Shauna Fletcher, Tanner

Fletcher had a game-high 22 points in a 54-38 win over Clements last week. "She's a gym rat," Tanner coach Jordan Paul said. "She's always working to get better. Our team feeds off that. She's our clear leader."

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Athens Bible’s Molly Chumbley, R.A. Hubbard’s Eva Armstead and Hatton’s Kailyn Quails. Boys: Austin’s Isaiah Fuller, Athens Bible’s Walker Brand and Danville’s Kohl Randolph.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.