SECTION — A scoreless third quarter by Tanner proved to be the game-changer Friday night as Section managed to pull out a 34-21 win over the visiting Rattlers.
The Lions led 21-14 at the half after a last-second touchdown by Jace Holcomb. They added another seven in the third quarter.
Tanner responded with a touchdown in the fourth, but it was too little, too late.
Tanner (1-2) hosts Ider next Friday.
