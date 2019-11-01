SCOTTSBORO — Hartselle’s regular season finale didn’t go as planned Friday night.
Playing on the road in a tuneup for next week’s Class 6A playoff opener at Fort Payne, Hartselle fell 10-7 to Class 5A Scottsboro in a game that featured stout defense and a lot of punting.
“We can’t lose this game, not if we want to be the team we’re capable of being,” first-year coach Bo Culver said. “It starts with me. Start to finish, we didn’t get after it.”
Hartselle’s opening drive ended with an interception. A 14-yard touchdown run by Jacob Manning on Scottsboro’s ensuing possession gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. The teams traded punts on eight straight possessions to end the first half.
“We didn’t compete early,” Culver said. “By the time we started competing, we had a couple of breaks not go our way. That’s football. That’s why you have to play your hardest from the first snap to the last snap.”
Hartselle had an opportunity to swing the momentum early in the second half when Hunter Driver recovered a Scottsboro fumble on the Wildcats’ first possession of the third quarter.
Cal George connected with Izayah Fletcher on a 32-yard touchdown pass on the next play to tie the game at 7-7. The Tigers would fumble the ball away on their next possession, however, and a 28-yard field goal by Mees De Jongh gave Scottsboro a 10-7 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Hartselle was driving with a chance to tie the game or take the lead late in the fourth, but a fumble gave the ball back to Scottsboro at its own 31-yard line and the Wildcats were able to run out the clock.
“I’m not at a loss for words much, but I am right now,” Culver said. “We are good when we want to be. Teams that you should beat night in and night out will beat you if you don’t bring your best.”
Culver will now shift his focus to the 6A playoffs.
“Bottom line is we’re 0-0,” he said. “The goal at the beginning of the year is to get into the playoffs, and we’re there. I don’t know if this might not be the greatest thing that happened to us. We are going to go and watch some film and try to get better for next week.”
