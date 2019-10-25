Addison 43, Hatton 0: From the opening kickoff, the Addison Bulldogs were just too much to handle for the Hatton Hornets on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs ran the opening kickoff back and with it sealed the win.
Hatton had a few big moments in the first half but couldn’t find the end zone.
The Hornets' best chance came right before the end of the first half, when Carter Reed connected with Jaxson Mitchell on a reverse pass. However, the Hornets would run out of time and fail to score.
Addison bled the clock in the second half and went on to win 43-0.
Hatton will return home next week for a game against Clements. The Hornets will miss the playoffs, but a win over Clements would get them to .500 on the season.
Falkville 42, Gaylesville 6: The Blue Devils (5-4, 4-2) got two touchdown runs from Wyatt King, two touchdown passes from Christian Angulo and scoring runs from Angulo, Isaiah Warnick and Mikell Philyaw.
The Blue Devils now have to pull for Coosa Christian to upset Valley Head tonight. A Valley Head loss would give Falkville second place in Class 1A, Region 7 and home field in the first round of the state playoffs.
Deshler 38, West Limestone 17: The Tigers scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to grab the Class 4A, Region 8 win.
West Limestone scored all 17 of its points in the second quarter, including a 38-yard field goal by Richard Grimes that gave it the lead at the half. They also had scores from Dakota Jefferson and River Helms.
The Wildcats travel to Ardmore next Friday.
Brooks 71, Elkmont 8: Rowe Allen tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Broadway to account for Elkmont’s only score.
Brooks outgained Elkmont 556-211 in total offense, rushing for 302 yards and passing for 254.
Allen passed for 122 yards for Elkmont, while Luke Claunch carried the ball 10 times for 60 yards.
Elkmont (1-8, 0-6 in Class 4A, Region 8) closes out the regular season next week at Falkville.
Clements 26, Lexington 13: Jarrice Pryor rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns as Clements wrapped up play in Class 3A, Region 8 with a road win.
Brayden Tucker completed 6 of 9 passes for 152 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown to Hunter Hall. Hall caught two passes for 100 yards.
Clements (6-3, 4-2) wraps up the regular season next week at Hatton.
Sheffield 34, Tanner 18: Sheffield running back Jaylen Jones had 223 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs powered their way past Tanner Thursday night.
Sheffield had 310 rushing yards in the game and outgained Tanner in total yardage 416-226.
Tanner opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run by Michael Guster, but Sheffield would score the next 28 points.
Derrick Hood scored on a 5-yard run late in the first quarter, before the Bulldogs scored twice in the second quarter. Khori Bowling threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Cherry before Jones' 97-yard scamper, which gave the Bulldogs a 22-6 lead they would carry into halftime.
Sheffield scored on its opening possession of the third quarter, when Jones scored on a 1-yard run.
Tanner tried to make things interesting in the fourth quarter, as the Rattlers scored back-to-back touchdowns. Evan Fuqua had an 8-yard touchdown run and Skylar Townsend threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Jones, but Sheffield got the final score of the night on Jones' 14-yard touchdown run with a minute left.
Tanner (1-8, 1-5 Class 2A, Region 7) closes out its season next Thursday at East Limestone.
• In other action, Fairview defeated Danville, 55-14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.