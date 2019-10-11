Clements 26, East Lawrence 13: Braden Tucker threw a pair of touchdown passes to Hunter Hall, and Jairrice Pryor rushed for a 57-yard touchdown as Clements picked up a big Class 3A, Region 8 win at East Lawrence.
Hunter Letson put East Lawrence on the board first, scoring on a three-yard run early in the first quarter. Clements scored 20 unanswered points to seize control and took a 20-13 lead into halftime after an eight-yard run by East Lawrence’s Dylan Hunter.
Ian Ezell returned the second-half kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown for Clements, putting the final at 26-13.
Letson finished with 141 yards on 32 carries for East Lawrence.
Clements (4-3, 2-2) hosts Colbert Heights in region play next week. East Lawrence (3-4, 1-3) plays at Phil Campbell.
Hatton 51, Tharptown 7: Briley Kerby and Jaxson Mitchell accounted for three touchdowns each as Hatton rolled past Tharptown in a Class 2A, Region 7 game.
Kerby, a freshman, ran for two touchdowns and tossed a touchdown pass to Brannon Dellaporta, while Mitchell ran for three scores.
Carter Reed also had a rushing touchdown for the Hornets, who outgained Tharptown 537 to 48 in total offense.
Hatton (3-4, 2-3) travels to Lexington for a non-region game next week.
Woodville 30, R.A. Hubbard 28 (OT): Todd Perkins scored on a 10-yard run in overtime, but Hubbard’s 2-point attempt came up short as the Chiefs dropped a Class 1A, Region 7 game on the road.
Omar Napier had a pair of touchdown runs (three and six yards) for R.A. Hubbard. Domiryck Steward returned a punt 36 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Perkins led Hubbard with 146 yards on 21 carries. Journey Beck had 12 tackles for the Chiefs, including two that went for a loss.
Hubbard (4-4, 2-3) wraps up region play next week at home against Valley Head.
Wilson 42, Elkmont 6: Luke Claunch rushed for a team-high 90 yards on 18 carries, scoring a two-yard touchdown in the third quarter, as Elkmont fell to Wilson in Class 4A, Region 8 play.
Elkmont had no answer for Wilson’s rushing attack, as the Warriors rolled up 356 rushing yards on 53 carries. Four Wilson players scored rushing touchdowns, led by Tanner Melton who finished with 126 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
Elkmont (1-6, 0-4) hosts Rogers in a region game next week.
• In other action, Addison defeated Tanner, 44-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.