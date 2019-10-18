Decatur Heritage 44, Gaylesville 6: Brayden Kyle tossed a pair of long first-quarter touchdown passes to Alex Malone, and Michael Cheng had a pair of rushing touchdowns, as Decatur Heritage dominated Gaylesville on Friday to remain unbeaten in Class 1A, Region 7 play.
Kyle connected with Malone on scoring passes of 31 and 52 yards as the Eagles built a 17-0 first-quarter lead.
Colton Keith scored from four yards out to push the lead to 24-0 early in the second, and Hank Davis completed a 56-yard touchdown pass to Baker Wilson to extend the lead to 31-6 midway through the quarter.
Cheng scored on runs of 2 and 1 yards to round out the scoring for Decatur Heritage, which also got a 20-yard field goal from Ben Lovelace.
Decatur Heritage (9-0, 5-0) wraps up regular season play next week with a region game at Woodville.
Rogers 83, Elkmont 29: Rowe Allen tossed four touchdown passes in the loss Friday night for Elkmont.
Allen connected with Hunter Broadway on scoring passes of 24, 2 and 24 yards. He also had a 19-yard touchdown pass to Ty Roberts.
Allen finished 21 of 49 passing for 281 yards. He threw one interception.
Rogers outgained Elkmont 708-276 in total offensive, with 578 coming on the ground.
Elkmont (1-7, 0-5) wraps up Class 4A, Region 8 play next week against Brooks.
Clements 31, Colbert Heights 25, 2 OT: Fans got a thriller at C.T. Newman Stadium, and it took double overtime to decide a winner.
In the end, the Colts came out on top.
Jairrice Pryor led Clements offensively. The senior had 24 carries for 139 yards. Quarterback Braden Tucker was 4 of 8 for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Clements travels to Lexington next Friday.
Hatton 16, Lexington 12: Isaiah Taylor made a clutch fourth-quarter safety to help lift the Hornets past Lexington on the road Friday night.
Jaxson Mitchell scored both touchdowns for Hatton. He also came up with an interception.
Hatton hosts Addison next Friday.
• In other action Friday night, Red Bay defeated Tanner, 50-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.