Decatur Heritage 26, Colbert Heights 20: Stratton Orr tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Baker Wilson as Decatur Heritage picked up a road win over Class 3A Colbert Heights.
Orr connected with Wilson on scoring plays of 23 and 22 yards as the Eagles built a 19-13 halftime lead. Decatur Heritage also got a 28-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Kyle to Jackson Kyle in the second quarter.
Hank Davis added a 1-yard touchdown run in the second half and intercepted a pass with 42 seconds to play to secure the win for the Eagles.
Gage Pugh had three rushing touchdowns for Colbert Heights, scoring on runs of 5, 11 and 30 yards.
St. John Paul II 49, West Morgan 36: Adam Lucas and Connor Dillard combined to rush for 259 yards and four touchdowns in the loss for West Morgan.
Lucas carried the ball 24 times for 187 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns, while Dillard added 72 yards and two first-quarter scores on 11 rushes.
Caleb Terry returned a St. John Paul II interception 95 yards for a touchdown.
St. John Paul II quarterback Seth Brown accounted for seven touchdowns, five passing and two rushing.
Falkville 62, Coosa Christian 26: With the help of junior Mikell Philyaw, the Blue Devils broke open a close game midway through the third quarter and cruised the rest of the way to a big road win.
Minutes after returning a fumble 86-yards for a score, Philyaw ran 36-yards for another score to push Falkville's lead to 42-26. He finished with 5 carries for 136 and accounted for four touchdowns.
Peyton Sallee was 5-of-7 for 109 yards on the night with one touchdown. He also rushed for two touchdowns on scores of 9 and 12-yards. Christian Angulo had 18 carries for 138 yards and one touchdown of 49-yards.
The Blue Devils travel to Decatur Heritage next Friday.
Central 48, Elkmont 13: Luke Claunch rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries for Elkmont.
Claunch scored on a 16-yard run late in the first quarter. The Red Devils trailed 41-6 at halftime.
Rowe Allen tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Coby Scroggins in the fourth quarter for Elkmont’s other touchdown.
Dalton Hanback led Central with 196 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
East Lawrence 28, Lexington 14: Isaih Hubbard threw for a touchdown and rushed for another Friday as the Eagles picked up a win on the road.
The sophomore quarterback connected with Levi Barnes on a 26-yard pass with 4:37 remaining in the second quarter to tie the game at 7. He later scampered 33-yards to give East Lawrence the 14-7 advantage heading into the half.
Lexington responded midway through the third quarter with a 30-yard run, knotting the score once more. A 13-yard run by East Lawrence's Nate Tucker to close the quarter put the Eagles back on top. Hunter Letson sealed the win with a 1-yard run as the game closed.
Hubbard finished the night with seven carries for 61 yards and a touchdown while completing 5-of-8 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Dylan Hunter rushed 27 times for 143 yards.
East Lawrence hosts Clements next Friday.
Hatton 46, Tanner 13: Freshman quarterback Briley Kirby accounted for five touchdowns, rushing for three and passing for two more, as Hatton rolled past Tanner.
Carter Reed had a touchdown reception and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Zane Harville caught a touchdown pass for the Hornets, while Jaxson Mitchell returned an interception for a score.
Hatton (2-4) plays at Tharptown next week.
• In other action, R.A. Hubbard defeated Gaylesville, 43-8, West Limestone defeated Wilson, 45-12, and Lauderdale County defeated Clements 48-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.