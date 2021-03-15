D210310 decatur vs hartselle (copy)
Decatur's Bonnie Frost (20) controls the ball against Hartselle's Jennifer Lassiter before scoring the first goal of the game at Ogle Stadium last week. Decatur and Hartselle meet again today in the county tournament. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

The forecast of rain today means changes for the soccer teams in the Morgan County Tournament.

The six pool games scheduled to be played at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex will now be split with three games moving to the turf field at Austin High School. Game times have also changed.

Today’s games at Jack Allen are Decatur girls vs. Hartselle at 5 p.m., Danville boys vs. Brewer at 6:15 p.m. and Danville girls vs. Brewer at 7:30 p.m.

Games to be played at Austin start at 5 p.m. with Priceville girls vs. West Morgan. The Austin boys play West Morgan at 6:15 p.m. and the Priceville boys play Hartselle at 7:30 p.m.

All the games will be played with 30-minute halves and 10-minute halftime breaks.

Admission is $5.

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

