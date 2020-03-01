Soccer
Elkmont boys 2, Mae Jemison 1: Brandon Aguilar scored both goals to give the Red Devils the victory Saturday.
West Morgan Girls 10, Danville 0: Brandy Hernandez scored four goals as West Morgan picked up an area win Friday at Jack Allen
Mari Julia Delgado scored twice and had one assist, while Yarahy Marcelino added a pair of goals.
Vanessa Delacruz and Sydney Charest scored one goal each.
West Morgan (3-2, 2-0) plays Haleyville on Monday at Jack Allen.
West Morgan boys 8, Danville 1: Ernesto Delgado led the Rebels with three goals Friday.
Javier Barrientos, Jake Owens, Juan Soriano and Eusebio Abrajan had one goal each. David Romero recorded four saves.
Priceville girls 10, Brewer 0: Karli Wade and Olivia Duran scored three goals each for the Bulldogs on Friday.
Anna Katherine Hopkins, Camille Speering, Lillian Bloodworth and Ella Johnson each had one goal.
Hopkins and Bethany Speegle each had two assists, while Johnson, Bloodworth, Katrina Rotermund and Ava Barnett each added one assist.
Priceville boys 5, Brewer 0: Ian Livingston scored a pair of goals for Priceville on Friday.
John Calixto-Martinez had one goal and one assist, while Levi Davis and Miguel Gonzalez added one goal each. Calixto-Martinez and Elijah Hopkins each had an assist.
Austin girls 8, Hartselle 0: Jayla Gillespie had two goals and two assists Friday for the Black Bears.
Korren Harris and Kailee Aldridge scored two goals each, while Melissa Gatica and Hannah Winkler added one goal each.
Austin (2-1) plays at Huntsville on Tuesday.
Haleyville girls 7, Danville 2: Heaven Boston and Aaliyah Douglas each had one goal for Danville in a game played Thursday.
The Hawks trailed 2-1 at the half.
Danville boys 2, Haleyville 1: The Hawks scored a pair of second-half goals to earn the win Thursday.
Justin Hanline and Jim Lacy each had one goal for Danville.
Tennis
Decatur sweeps Mae Jemison
Decatur’s girls team remained unbeaten on the season with a 9-0 win Friday over Mae Jemison.
Anna Harbin (6-0, 6-1), Dawson Fite (6-0, 6-0), Emma Tapscott (6-0, 6-0), Vivi Blakely (6-0, 6-0), Abby Glover (6-0, 6-0) and Sophie Thorn (6-0, 6-0) picked up singles wins for the Red Raiders.
Pairs of Harbin-Mary Bibb Pylant (6-0, 6-0), Fite-Tapscott (6-0, 6-0) and Blakely-Glover (6-0, 6-0) also had wins.
The boys team also defeated Mae Jemison 9-0 to improv to 3-1 on the season.
Hampton DeMent (6-1, 6-1), Brady Mann (6-0, 6-0), Hudson Hatfield (6-0, 6-0), Jack Smith (6-1, 6-0), Owen Amazan (6-1, 6-2) and Sawyer Terry (6-0, 6-0) swept singles matches.
DeMent-Mann (6-0, 6-0), Hatfield-Smith (6-0, 6-0) and Amazan-Terry (6-0, 6-0) won doubles matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.