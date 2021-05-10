D210422 Priceville vs WMorgan (copy)
Abby Lindsey and the West Morgan Rebels begin Class 4A North Regional play Friday.

 Jeronimo Nisa

Area teams will be well represented when the North Regional softball tournament begins play Wednesday at Coffee O’Neal Park in Florence

Thirteen area teams have advanced to the double-elimination tournaments in Class 1A-6A. The two teams that advance to the finals in each classification advance to the Alabama High School Athletic Association state tournament in Oxford at Choccolocco Park on May 18-21.

Here’s a look at the first-round schedule for area teams:

Wednesday

Class 5A: Brewer vs. Corner, Ardmore vs. Russellville and East Limestone vs. West Point, noon. Second round games at 4 p.m. Finals are scheduled for Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

Class 6A: Hartselle vs. Minor and Athens vs. Fort Payne, 1:45 p.m. Second round games at 4 and 6 p.m. Finals are scheduled for Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

Class 1A: Athens Bible vs. Waterloo, 1:45 p.m. Second round games at 6 p.m. Finals are scheduled for Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

Thursday

Class 2A: Falkville vs. Pisgah and Hatton vs. North Sand Mountain, 9 a.m. Second round games at 1:45 p.m. Finals are scheduled for Friday at 1:45 p.m.

Class 4A: West Morgan vs. Randolph and West Limestone vs. Madison Academy, 10:45 a.m. Second round games at 4:45 p.m. Finals are scheduled for Saturday at 12:15 p.m.

Friday

Class 3A: Danville vs. J.B. Pennington, East Lawrence vs. Holly Pond, Elkmont vs. Plainview, 9 a.m. Second round games at 1:45 p.m. Finals are scheduled for Saturday at 12:15 p.m.

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

