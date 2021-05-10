Area teams will be well represented when the North Regional softball tournament begins play Wednesday at Coffee O’Neal Park in Florence
Thirteen area teams have advanced to the double-elimination tournaments in Class 1A-6A. The two teams that advance to the finals in each classification advance to the Alabama High School Athletic Association state tournament in Oxford at Choccolocco Park on May 18-21.
Here’s a look at the first-round schedule for area teams:
Wednesday
Class 5A: Brewer vs. Corner, Ardmore vs. Russellville and East Limestone vs. West Point, noon. Second round games at 4 p.m. Finals are scheduled for Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Class 6A: Hartselle vs. Minor and Athens vs. Fort Payne, 1:45 p.m. Second round games at 4 and 6 p.m. Finals are scheduled for Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Class 1A: Athens Bible vs. Waterloo, 1:45 p.m. Second round games at 6 p.m. Finals are scheduled for Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Thursday
Class 2A: Falkville vs. Pisgah and Hatton vs. North Sand Mountain, 9 a.m. Second round games at 1:45 p.m. Finals are scheduled for Friday at 1:45 p.m.
Class 4A: West Morgan vs. Randolph and West Limestone vs. Madison Academy, 10:45 a.m. Second round games at 4:45 p.m. Finals are scheduled for Saturday at 12:15 p.m.
Friday
Class 3A: Danville vs. J.B. Pennington, East Lawrence vs. Holly Pond, Elkmont vs. Plainview, 9 a.m. Second round games at 1:45 p.m. Finals are scheduled for Saturday at 12:15 p.m.
