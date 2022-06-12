West Morgan softball pitcher Abby Lindsey goes by the nickname “G.”
The single letter stands for the word “gladiator.” That word helps describe what the sophomore calls her “bad to the bone” attitude.
“That’s just how I play the game,” Lindsey said. “If you want to be the best, you need to believe you are.”
Lindsey is the Daily’s Class 1A-4A Player of the Year. Last Sunday she was named the state’s Class 4A Pitcher of the Year.
The honors come after posting a 30-16 record with a 1.33 ERA and 406 strikeouts in 253 innings.
The Daily’s All-Area honor is a repeat for Lindsey. Last year she shared it with Blayne Godfrey, who pitched for Danville before transferring to Hartselle for this season.
Lindsey’s combined numbers over the last two seasons are 55-27 with 740 strikeouts in 471 innings.
“Abby’s a warrior,” West Morgan softball coach Victoria Burleson said. “She’s a great athlete, a great young lady and I enjoy getting to coach her.”
To be a gladiator, it helps to have some super ability that gives you an advantage in the heat of battle. Lindsey has that in the circle when she’s throwing the softball. She can make the ball move or spin in directions that seem to defy gravity.
Most of her summer will be spent traveling around the country to travel ball tournaments and college campuses to showcase her talent.
“Getting to play at the next level in college is something I really want to do,” Lindsey said.
A gladiator often has to be able to survive pain during competition. Lindsey has done that. It just so happens that in the last two Morgan County Tournaments, she’s been hit with vicious line drives that would have ended the day for a lesser person.
"I stayed in the game both times," Lindsey said.
Lindsey also plays basketball. Her season ended with a broken nose that required surgery. The next week she was on the softball field getting ready for the season.
“It was just outpatient surgery,” Lindsey said.
Part of Lindsey’s warrior mentality may come from having three older siblings.
“We never fought, but I’m sure being the youngest did help shape me,” Lindsey said. “My Mom and my siblings are my biggest fans.”
Burleson has coached Lindsey for two seasons. The three-time state champion at Hatton likes seeing her star pitcher grow as a player and student of the game.
“I am so proud of Abby for the person and player she has become,” Burleson said. “She’s not afraid of any batter because she knows she has a good chance of striking them out.
“This year she’s learned to respect the game, which I think is really important. You don't give your opponent's best hitter the opportunity to beat you in a key situation in the game. Even though you feel confident about getting that hitter out, it's usually best to work around them. That's doing what's best for your team. That's respecting the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.