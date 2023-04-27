D230419 Austin softball JN17.jpg (copy)
Austin’s Kinsley Higdon (4) steps on first as James Clemens’ Sullivan Klopfenstein awaits the throw during a recent game at Austin. Area tournament play begins Monday for some local teams. Austin is hosting the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament on Tuesday at noon vs. Florence. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY/FILE]

Area tournaments begin play Monday for several local teams. The top two teams from each area advance to the North Regional in Florence on May 9-12. The top two teams from each regional advance to the state tournament to be played May 16-20 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

