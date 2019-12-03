DANVILLE — Emma Broadfoot’s booming bat will be swinging away for the UNA Lions starting next fall.
The Danville senior signed Tuesday to play for North Alabama.
Last spring, Broadfoot was a Class 4A first-team All-State selection as a designated hitter after hitting .514 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs. She was selected to The Daily’s All-Area team as a catcher.
Ashley Cozart has been the UNA softball coach since 2013. The Lions won the NCAA Division II national championship in 2016.
Last season was UNA’s first as a Division I school competing in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The Lions went 26-20 overall and 10-10 in conference play.
