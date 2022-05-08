Regional softball play has a new look this season.
The old Central Regional played in Tuscaloosa has moved across state to Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. It’s now called the East Central Regional.
Many of the schools in the Sand Mountain area that played in the North Regional in Florence have shifted over to the East Central. Many of the schools that played in the old Central Regional in Tuscaloosa have moved to the North Regional.
The bottom line is a new look for the field of teams heading to the North Regional that begins play Tuesday. Defending Class 4A state champion North Jackson and defending Class 3A state champion Plainview are not back in Florence to defend regional championships. Both those teams are playing in Albertville. Pisgah’s powerhouse program also goes to Albertville.
Those moves mean some area teams may have a better opportunity for advancing to the state tournament in Oxford.
Here’s a look at what the North looks like in each classification and the opening game for each area team. Two teams from each classification advance to state.
Class 7A: Austin (45-6-1) vs. Hoover (34-13), 9 a.m. Thursday.
This may be tougher to navigate than the state tournament. Austin is No. 3 in the state. Hoover is No. 7. The other two teams are Bob Jones at No. 4 and Thompson at No. 8. Austin and Bob Jones could hook up for a fifth meeting. The Black Bears are 4-0 vs. the Patriots this season. Finals are Thursday.
Class 6A: Hartselle (49-7-1) vs. Minor (7-16), Athens (30-9) vs. Gardendale (25-23), 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Hartselle ended up No. 1 in the final rankings with Athens No. 2 and Hazel Green, the defending state champion, at No. 4. Hazel Green and Athens represented the North in the state tournament last year. At least one of the three great teams in Hartselle, Athens and Hazel Green won’t make it out. Finals are Wednesday.
Class 5A: Ardmore (30-16) vs. Corner (15-20), East Limestone (14-17-1) vs. Hayden (15-4), 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Jacob Sparkman took over the Ardmore program this season from long-time coach Stephen Baugh and he’s got the Tigers right back where they are used to being. Ardmore was the No. 2 team out of the North last year and made it all the way to the state finals before falling to Satsuma. Finals are Thursday.
Class 4A: Priceville (15-16) vs. Curry (37-11), West Morgan (24-14-1) vs. Good Hope (13-18), 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Priceville gets a spicy draw to open with in Curry, the No. 1 team in the state. West Morgan hopes opening with Good Hope can build some momentum. Curry and No. 5 Brooks (36-9) are going to be a tough combination to get past. Finals are Wednesday.
Class 3A: Danville (16-23-2) vs. Carbon Hill (33-14), East Lawrence (18-19-1) vs. Oakman (21-11-1), Elkmont (17-11) vs. Holly Pond (14-11), 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., Tuesday.
With Plainview and Fyffe moving over to the East Central, this is wide open. Both Danville and East Lawrence have losing records, but they also have first-year head coaches who know how to advance out of a regional to state. That’s Christy Ferguson at Danville and John Smith at East Lawrence. Same is true for Elkmont with Mary Jane Hobbs. Finals are Wednesday.
Class 2A: Hatton (36-20-1) vs. Lexington (8-17), Falkville (21-12) vs. Mars Hill (33-8-1), 10:45 a.m., Thursday.
It’s been three years since Hatton played in the state tournament. Missing out again this year would make for some really mad Hornets. Hatton is No. 3 in the state rankings with rival Mars Hill at No. 4. The finals are Friday.
Class 1A: Athens Bible (19-13) vs. Hackleburg (27-13), 9 a.m. Thursday.
No. 4 Skyline and No. 9 Belgreen were the two teams out of the North last year. They face each other in the opening game Thursday morning. Waterloo is No. 3 and Athens Bible is No. 5. Finals are Friday.
