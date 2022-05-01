As the game of high school softball constantly evolves in Alabama so does the playoff format.
This is the last year for area tournaments. Starting next season there will no longer be areas and area tournaments. Softball will use a region format.
The difference means instead of having a Class 6A, Area 14 with Hartselle, Decatur, Cullman and Muscle Shoals and a Class 6A, Area 16 with Athens, Hazel Green, Buckhorn and Columbia all eight schools could play in one region with the top four teams based on regular season play advancing to the regional.
Under the current area format, the top two teams from an area tournament advance to the regional. That format seems a little silly at times when an area with just three schools plays a tournament to eliminate one school.
Baseball will also be using the region format with the top four teams advancing to the state playoffs.
The advantage to region over area is that the region format is more likely to get the best four teams to the next round.
The final run for the double-elimination area tournaments starts this week. There are 11 area tournaments involving local schools. The top two teams from each area advance to next week’s regional tournaments.
The North Regional is at Florence’s Coffee O’Neal Park. The only local area tournament that does not feed into the North Regional is Class 5A, Area 14 at Brewer. The top two teams from that area feed into the new East Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
Two teams from each of the state’s four regionals advance to the state tournament May 17-21 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
Here’s a look at the area tournaments:
Class 7A, Area 8 starts Tuesday at Austin: Austin vs. Florence, noon, Bob Jones vs. James Clemens, 2 p.m. Winners play at 4 p.m. Finals scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m.
This is Austin’s first time to host an area tournament since the Black Bears moved up to 7A in 2018. Austin finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in 7A. Bob Jones is No. 4.
Class 6A, Area 14 starts Tuesday at Hartselle: Decatur vs. Hartselle, 4 p.m., Muscle Shoals vs. Cullman 6 p.m., losers play at 8 p.m. Finals are Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 16 starts Tuesday at Athens: Columbia vs. Athens, 1 p.m., Hazel Green vs. Buckhorn, 3 p.m., losers play at 5 p.m. Finals are Thursday a 5 p.m.
It looks like the top two schools in 6A, No. 1 Hartselle and No. 2 Athens are headed for a possible showdown in the North Regional. No. 4 Hazel Green and unranked Buckhorn should have something to say about which teams advance to state.
Class 5A, Area 14 starts Tuesday at Brewer: Fairview vs. Guntersville, 2 p.m., Winner vs. Brewer, 4 p.m., losers of first two games play at 6 p.m. Finals are Wednesday at noon.
Brewer is having one of its best seasons in a while and should advance to the regional round. Surviving the East Regional in 5A to advance to state won’t be easy with No. 1 Alexandria expected to be there.
Class 4A, Area 15 starts Tuesday at West Morgan: Priceville vs. West Limestone, 4 p.m., winner vs. West Morgan, 6 p.m. Finals are Wednesday at noon.
Unfortunately there’s going to be one really good team that has its season end in this tournament. Hopefully the region format can help keep that from happening in the future.
Class 3A, Area 15 starts Tuesday at East Lawrence: Vinemont vs. East Lawrence, noon, Danville vs. Phil Campbell, 2 p.m., losers play at 4 p.m., winners play at 6 p.m., Finals Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Softball legend John “Big River” Smith returns to coach at East Lawrence and in his first season the Eagles host their area tournament. How far down the river of success can he guide them?
The rest of the area tournament schedule:
Class 5A, Area 15 starts Tuesday at West Point: Russellville vs. Lawrence County, 4:30 p.m., Winner vs. West Point, 6:30 p.m., Finals Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 16 starts Monday at Ardmore: Mae Jemison vs. Ardmore, 4 p.m., Lee vs. East Limestone, 5:30 p.m., losers play at 7 p.m. Finals Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 16 starts Tuesday at Lauderdale County: Clements vs. Lauderdale County, 1 p.m., Colbert Heights vs. Elkmont, 3 p.m., losers play at 5 p.m., winners play at 7 p.m., Finals Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 13 starts Tuesday at Hatton: Tanner vs. Falkville, noon, winner vs. Hatton, 2 p.m., Finals scheduled for 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 15 starts Monday at Skyline: Decatur Heritage vs. Woodville, 9 a.m., Athens Bible vs. Lindsay Lane, 11 a.m., Skyline vs. Decatur Heritage-Woodville winner, 1 p.m., Finals scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m.
