Brewer outfielders Caitlyn Bryson and Hannah Buchanan have signed to play softball in college.
Bryson signed with Calhoun Community College, which is coached by Bart Stephenson. Buchanan signed with Columbia State Community College in Columbia, Tennessee. Brewer is coached by Shana Bryson.
Columbia State has also signed East Limestone infielder Hannah Riddle. East Limestone is coach by Brett Nave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.