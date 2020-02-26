Eleven area teams will compete in the Decatur High softball tournament that starts Friday and finishes Saturday at Wilson Morgan Park.
The 11 area teams are Decatur, Austin, West Morgan, Danville, Priceville, Brewer, Elkmont, East Limestone, Athens, East Lawrence and West Limestone.
Filling out the field are Madison County, Cullman, Lexington, Huntsville, Brooks, Central, James Clemens, Phil Campbell and Belgreen.
Friday’s games begin at 2 p.m. using six fields at Wilson Morgan. Play continues Saturday at 9 a.m. with the championship game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $7.
