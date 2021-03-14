Emily Simon led Athens with her pitching and hitting in beating Austin 3-0 on Friday in high school softball.
Simon had six strikeouts and allowed three hits and one walk. She also had a home run, a single and two RBIs.
Lilli Cain contributed a single and an RBI for the Golden Eagles.
Austin 6, Hatton 1: Mallory Lane finished with a double and single for Hatton (3-5). Brayden Mitchell had a hit.
Hatton 2, Scottsboro 1: Mitchell had four strikeouts in four innings with six hits and one run allowed for Hatton (4-5). Mitchell also homered and singled.
Hazel Green 11, Hartselle 0: Kaelyn Jones had a triple for Hartselle. Brantley Drake singled for the Tigers' only other hit.
Hartselle 13, North Jackson 3: Karsi Lentz and Emily Hall each had a home run for Hartselle. Lentz finished with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Huntsville 1, East Limestone 0: Jojo Thallas led East Limestone with two hits and a stolen base.
Falkville 9, Shelby County 1: Kameryn Scales had a home run and four RBIs for the Blue Devils as well as striking out three batters and allowing one hit and one run in two innings.
Huntsville 5, Falkville 3: Elli Lorance totaled a hit and two runs scored for Falkville.
Albertville 2, Athens 1: Morgan Stiles homered for Athens' only run. Katie Simon struck out nine batters in five innings.
Bob Jones 10, West Morgan 1: Brylynn Bolan had a single and an RBI for the Rebels.
Pisgah 9, West Morgan 4: Claire Reeves finished with a triple and a run scored for the Rebels.
Winston County 6, East Lawrence 3: Brooklyn Letson had a single and an RBI for East Lawrence.
Buckhorn 9, Decatur Heritage 1: Lydia Williams had a triple and an RBI for Decatur Heritage.
Cold Springs 11, Decatur Heritage 4: Emily Hubbard led DHCA with a triple, two RBIs, a run scored and a walk.
Saturday's games
Katie Simon allowed four hits, two walks and a run with seven strikeouts to help Athens beat Hartselle 3-1 on Saturday in high school softball.
Emily Simon had a home run, two RBIs and a walk for the Golden Eagles. Katie Simon added a run scored and a steal.
Brantley Drake led Hartselle with a hit and an RBI. Kaelyn Jones had a hit and a stolen base.
Hartselle 12, Clements 1: Jones led Hartselle with a home run, a single, a walk, five RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base. Baylie Sparkman and Karsi Lentz each had a homer. Lentz also had a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Athens 13, Hatton 1: Athens smacked five home runs led by two from Morgan Stiles. Anna Carder, Emily Simon and Katie Simon added a homer apiece. Katie Dawson drove in Hatton's only run.
Athens 6, Bob Jones 4: Emily Simon and Carder each had two hits for Athens. Simon also drove in a run.
Athens 4, Hazel Green 1: Jordyn Johnson had a home run for the Golden Eagles. Brenin Ezell was the winning pitcher.
North Jackson 5, Hatton 1: Mallory Lane finished with three hits, including a double, and an RBI for Hatton.
Athens 7, Scottsboro 3: Carder led the Golden Eagles with two homers, five RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.
West Limestone 20, Lee 8: Ryan Britt led West Limestone with three hits, including a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Colin Patterson had three hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Priceville 11 Shelby County 2: Abigail Garrison finished with two hits, including a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored for Priceville. Bentley Black added three hits, including a double and two runs scored. Steff Schrader was the winning pitcher with a five-inning complete game.
Huntsville 9, Priceville 8: Reagan Walter led Priceville with two hits and two RBIs. Hannah Smyth had a hit, a walk and three runs scored.
East Lawrence 7, Brewer 5: Camryn Langley led East Lawrence with a home run, two singles, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Ardmore 9-8, West Morgan 1-4: In the first game, Lacey Baker and Briona Daily each had a home run for Ardmore at the Hazel Green Tournament.
Kylei Russell drove in a run for West Morgan.
In the second game, Adeline Atchley led Ardmore (11-5) with a home run, a triple, a single, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Buckhorn 7, Falkville 0: Elli Lorance had Falkville's only hit.
Grissom 7, Decatur Heritage 0: Brianna Tyson, Lydia Williams and Brantleigh Williams each had one of the Eagles' three hits.
Priceville 11, Grissom 0: On Friday, Abigail Garrison led Priceville with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Steffani Schrader drove in three runs and stuck out four batters and allowed two hits and a walk in three innings.
Priceville 10, Columbia 5: On Friday, Bentley Black hit a grand slam for Priceville. Hannah Smith added a double and three RBIs.
