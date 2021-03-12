Emily Simon led Athens with her pitching and hitting in beating Austin 3-0 on Friday in high school softball.
Simon had six strikeouts and allowed three hits and one walk. She also had a home run, a single and two RBIs.
Lilli Cain contributed a single and an RBI for the Golden Eagles.
Austin 6, Hatton 1: Mallory Lane finished with a double and single for Hatton (3-5). Brayden Mitchell had a hit.
Hatton 2, Scottsboro 1: Mitchell had four strikeouts in four innings with six hits and one run allowed for Hatton (4-5). Mitchell also homered and singled. Hatton will face Athens at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Hazel Green 11, Hartselle 0: Kaelyn Jones had a triple for Hartselle. Brantley Drake singled for the Tigers' only other hit.
Hartselle 13, North Jackson 3: Karsi Lentz and Emily Hall each had a home run for Hartselle. Lentz finished with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Huntsville 1, East Limestone 0: Jojo Thallas led East Limestone with two hits and a stolen base.
Falkville 9, Shelby County 1: Kameryn Scales had a home run and four RBIs for the Blue Devils as well as striking out three batters and allowing one hit and one run in two innings.
Huntsville 5, Falkville 3: Elli Lorance totaled a hit and two runs scored for Falkville.
Albertville 2, Athens 1: Morgan Stiles homered for Athens' only run. Katie Simon struck out nine batters in five innings.
Bob Jones 10, West Morgan 1: Brylynn Bolan had a single and an RBI for the Rebels.
Pisgah 9, West Morgan 4: Claire Reeves finished with a triple and a run scored for the Rebels.
Winston County 6, East Lawrence 3: Brooklyn Letson had a single and an RBI for East Lawrence.
Buckhorn 9, Decatur Heritage 1: Lydia Williams had a triple and an RBI for Decatur Heritage.
Cold Springs 11, Decatur Heritage 4: Emily Hubbard led DHCA with a triple, two RBIs, a run scored and a walk.
