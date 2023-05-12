FLORENCE — Athens Bible School secured its spot in next week’s Class 1A state softball tournament on Thursday, winning a pair of elimination games to claim the North Regional’s second automatic qualifying spot.
Athens defeated Hackleburg 3-0 and Cherokee 7-0 to advance, capping a two-day run that saw the Trojans win three straight elimination games after falling into the loser’s bracket on Tuesday. Waterloo defeated Cherokee 15-5 in the winner’s bracket final to earn the regional title and a spot in the state tournament.
Priceville, West Morgan, Brewer, East Limestone, West Limestone and Ardmore also opened regional play on Thursday, with heavy rains delaying games for the second straight day.
--
Athens Bible School 3, Hackleburg 0: Cana Vining tossed a three-hit shutout as Athens Bible opened the day with a win in eight innings.
Vining allowed four walks while striking out seven, throwing 73 of 114 pitches for strikes. Claire Holt had two hits and one RBI for the Trojans, while Bailey Davis added one hit and one RBI. Vining and Addyson Butler had two hits each.
--
Athens Bible School 7, Cherokee 3: Vining and Holt combined on a shutout as Athens Bible secured its state tournament spot.
Vining got the start and worked six innings, allowing five hits with a pair of strikeouts. Holt pitched a scoreless seventh inning to close out the game, walking one and striking out two.
Vining went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Athens Bible offense, while Brooke Blakely added three hits and one RBI.
--
Priceville 9, Westminster Christian 1: Maddie Black pitched seven innings for the win as Priceville opened Class 4A regional play with a win.
Black also had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Kirsten Segars and Wrozlie Barnett added one hit and two RBIs each. Bentley Black had two hits, including a home run, and one RBI.
Priceville was scheduled to face Curry, a 2-1 winner over Rogers, in a winner’s bracket game.
--
West Limestone 10, West Morgan 0: Katie Lyn Kyle pitched four one-hit innings as West Limestone opened the Class 4A regional with a big win.
Lilly Bethune homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Wildcats, while Lilee Legg added two hits and three RBIs. Bella Birdsong and Addie Wallace had two hits and one RBI each. Kylei Russell had one hit for West Morgan.
West Limestone advanced to play Brooks in a winner’s bracket game that was delayed by rain at the Daily’s print deadline. West Morgan and Hamilton were also weather delayed in the elimination bracket.
--
Ardmore 9, Brewer 1: Ardmore advanced to the Class 5A regional championship with a big win over Brewer. The Tigers will face Springville for the championship today at 9 a.m. The loser of that game will fall into the elimination bracket finals.
Ragan Brownlow led Ardmore with two hits and a pair of RBIs against Brewer. Sydney Sanders had a hit and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Ella Singletary pitched five innings for the win, striking out one.
Breia Rusk had one hit and one RBI for Brewer, which will face Lawrence County in an elimination game today at 9 a.m.
--
Ardmore 7, Pleasant Grove 0: Singletary was dominant in the circle for Ardmore in its opener on Thursday, striking out 14 over seven innings in a no-hit performance.
AG King homered and drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Sara Sanders added a hit and two RBIs.
--
Brewer 1, Hayden 0: Bronwyn Borden pitched nine stellar innings as the Patriots opened tournament play with a win.
Borden allowed just two hits and a pair of walks while striking out 13. Abby Summerford had a hit and the game-winning RBI for the Patriots, while Borden added a double.
--
East Limestone drops pair: The Indians saw their season come to an end in the Class 5A regional with losses to Springville (14-0) and Lawrence County (13-0) on Thursday.
