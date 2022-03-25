MONTGOMERY — Katie Bracken turned in a no-hit effort for Austin on Friday, striking out 10 in a 2-0 win over Opp in the opening round of the Alex Wilcox Memorial Tournament at Lagoon Park.
Bracken went four innings for the Black Bears, giving up just a pair of walks. Pool play continues this morning before bracket play in the afternoon.
Kyra Taylor homered and drove in both runs for the Black Bears. Kinsley Higdon had one hit.
Austin will face Highland Home today at 10:30 a.m. with bracket play set to begin at noon.
Elkmont 10, Lauderdale County 9: Elkmont held off a late Lauderdale County rally to pick up the win.
The Red Devils led 10-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before Lauderdale County scored five times to close the gap.
Alyssa Harwell had four hits, including a home run, and one RBI for Elkmont. Rayne Rozell had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils and Tylee Thomas drove in three runs. Ava Guth had three hits and one RBI.
Harwell pitched 4 1/3 innings to earn the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit with three strikeouts.
Elkmont 5, Brewer 3: Abbie Broadway and Mary Joyce Woodfin had one hit and one RBI each for Elkmont.
Thomas drove in one run for the Red Devils, and Lily Lowery had a double. Harwell pitched all four innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Riley Miller had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI for Brewer. Brie Voss drove in one run and Alisha Knighten had one hit.
Elkmont 8, DAR 3: Thomas doubled and drove in two runs for Elkmont.
Savannah Williams drove in two runs for the Red Devils, while Lowery added two hits and one RBI. Broadway, Woodfin and Paige Robinson had one hit and one RBI each.
Harwell pitched three innings for the win, surrendering two runs on two hits with five strikeouts.
Brewer 10, Danville 9: Marlee Jones hit a grand slam for Brewer in a comeback win.
The Patriots scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to erase a 9-7 deficit and pick up the win. Jones finished with three hits and five RBIs, while Abby Summerford added a homer and two RBIs.
Breia Rusk had two hits and two RBIs and Voss pitched 3 1/3 innings for the win, striking out two.
Aubrey Reed homered and drove in three runs for Danville. Emily Lacy had two hits and two RBIs, and McKinley McCaghren had two hits and one RBI.
Huntsville 14, East Limestone 1: Amaya Green singled to account for East Limestone’s only hit.
Addison Barclay and Katie Schuler had two hits and one RBI each for Huntsville.
Cornersville 4, West Limestone 0: Raelee Campbell had two hits for West Limestone.
Ella Yarbrough and Lilee Legg had one hit each for the Wildcats.
Cornersville 5, East Limestone 0: Molly Thompson went 2-for-2 in the loss for East Limestone.
Ider 8, Decatur Heritage 1: Sarah Burchell led Decatur Heritage with a hit and one RBI.
Marissa Adams and Aliyuh Jones added one hit each for the Eagles.
Giles County (Tenn.) 20, Decatur Heritage 0: Summer Sims doubled to account for Decatur Heritage’s only hit.
