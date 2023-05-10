FLORENCE — Danville will play for the Class 3A North Regional softball championship Wednesday after opening tournament play with a pair of wins on Tuesday.
The Hawks opened the day with a 5-1 win over Gordo before defeating Colbert County 6-3 to advance to the championship round. Danville will play Mars Hill, a winner over Winfield and Madison Academy, for the regional title at 10:45 Wednesday. The loser of that game will fall into the elimination bracket finals.
Regional tournament winners and runners-up advance to next week’s state tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
Athens Bible School is also alive after one day of play in the Class 1A North Regional. The Trojans picked up a 13-3 win over Lynn before falling to Waterloo 11-9. Athens Bible will face Belgreen in an elimination game Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. The Trojans would need to win three straight games to advance to the state tournament.
Falkville and Lindsay Lane, playing in the Class 2A tournament, were each eliminated from postseason play with a pair of losses on Tuesday. Falkville dropped games to Sumiton Christian (6-1) and Lexington (10-1), while Lindsay Lane fell to Locust Fork and Red Bay.
Regional tournament play continues Wednesday and runs through Friday.
--
Danville 5, Gordo 1: Adily Alberti went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as Danville opened the day with a win.
McKinley McCaghren had two hits and one RBI for the Hawks, while Hannah Tillman added one hit and one RBI. Kirstyn Robinson had two hits, including a double, and Hallie Watson drove in one run.
McCaghren pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on four hits while striking out 10.
--
Danville 6, Colbert County 3: Danville scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 6-2 lead and held off a Colbert County rally in the bottom of the inning to advance to the winner’s bracket championship.
Aubrey Reed had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Hawks, while Alberti, Watson and Isabella Guest added one hit and one RBI each. Robinson, Tamara Hutto and Ella Kate Tidwell had two hits each.
McCaghren pitched six innings of relief for the win, allowing two runs on six hits with nine strikeouts.
--
Athens Bible School 14, Lynn 3: Cana Vining went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs as Athens Bible rolled in its opening game on Tuesday.
Destiny Burns doubled twice and drove in three runs, while Brooke Blakely added a pair of singles and three RBIs. Ragan Hamm tripled and drove in three runs and Bailey Davis had three hits and one RBI.
Vining pitched all five innings to earn the victory, allowing three unearned runs on three hits with six strikeouts.
--
Waterloo 11, Athens Bible School 9: Waterloo’s Sarah Allen hit a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to send Athens Bible into the elimination bracket on Tuesday.
Addyson Butler had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Athens Bible, while Vining added three hits, including a homer, and one RBI. Claire Holt doubled and drove in two runs and Blakely had a single and two RBIs. Kaylee Carter finished with a pair of singles and one RBI.
--
Locust Fork 15, Lindsay Lane 10: Haley Grace Waltman, Lydia Carter and Leigha Carder had two hits and two RBIs each as Lindsay Lane dropped a high-scoring game in its tournament opener on Tuesday.
Allison Bates had three hits and one RBI for the Lions, while Katelyn Davis and Sienna Perkins added one hit and one RBI each.
--
Red Bay 6, Lindsay Lane 5: Red Bay scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to overcome a 5-2 deficit and end Lindsay Lane’s season.
Lily Jackson had two hits and two RBIs for Lindsay Lane, while Carder added a pair of hits, including a double, and one RBI. Briley Miller tripled and singled for Lindsay Lane.
