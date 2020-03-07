Sydney Fitzgerald, Halie Carroll and Brooklyn Melson all had two hits and three RBIs each for the Falkville Blue Devils, who beat Brooks 14-5 Friday night.
Elli Lorance, Maddie Holmes and Ellie Cate Hill had two hits each. Lorance also drove in two runs, and Holmes had one RBI.
Fitzgerald was also the winning pitcher, striking out eight batters in five innings.
Decatur Heritage 17, Columbia 6: Summer Sims, Emily Hubbard and Brooklyn Palmer all head three hits each. Sims also drove in two runs.
Brantleigh Williams and Lydian Williams both tallied two RBIs. Lenox Scott earned a win by pitching five innings and striking out four.
Priceville 16, St. John Paul II 1: Abigail Garrison scored three runs, batted in five more and had three hits for the Bulldogs. Bentley Black added two hits and an RBI.
Maddie Black pitched three innings. She gave up one hit and earned six strikeouts.
West Point 11, Brewer 6: Hannah Buchanan led Brewer with two hits and an RBI. Marlee Jones posted two RBIs. Alisha Knighten matched her with two RBIs of her own.
Ardmore 9, Athens 4: LB Smith and Raegan Clem each had three RBIs for Ardmore. Bo Riley had three hits.
Anna Carder led Athens with one hit and three RBIs. Sydney Hall got the win. She had seven strikeouts.
Athens 5, James Clemens 3: Carder hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the fourth to win it for Athens. The hit drove in two runs. She finished with three RBIs and two hits. Morgan Stiles also had two hits.
Brenin Ezell came in late at pitcher, striking out a batter and getting the win for Athens.
East Limestone 4, Clements 3: Rylie Grisham racked up three hits and an RBI while Hannah Riddle had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.
Grisham was also the winning pitcher. She had seven strikeouts in six innings.
