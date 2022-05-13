FLORENCE — Hatton is one win away from advancing to the Class 2A state tournament after opening play in the North Regional with a pair of wins on Thursday.
The Hornets started the day with a 13-1 win over Lexington and rolled past Lamar County 16-1 to advance to today’s winner’s bracket final where they will meet Mars Hill in a game scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The winner of that game automatically advances to next week’s state tournament while the loser would need to win a game in the consolation bracket to advance.
Athens Bible School is also still alive in Class 1A after splitting a pair of games with Hackleburg and Waterloo. The Trojans will need to win three straight consolation bracket games today to advance to the state tournament and are scheduled to open play at 9 a.m. against either Marion County or Belgreen.
Ardmore put together a strong run through the 5A consolation bracket, beating John Carroll Catholic and Russellville, but couldn’t overcome West Point in the consolation finals. Brewer, playing in the 5A East Regional in Albertville, also saw its season come to an end with a loss to Sardis.
Falkville, also playing in Class 2A with Hatton, dropped games to Mars Hill and Sulligent to end its season.
--
Class 2A
--
Hatton 16, Lamar County 1: Hatton scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to invoke the mercy rule and advance to the winner’s bracket championship.
Brianna Oliver had two hits and three RBIs for the Hornets, while Ava Lovelady added a hit and three RBIs. Kailyn Quails went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI and Bradyn Mitchell and Katie Dawson had two hits and one RBI each.
Marlie Hood doubled and drove in two runs. Oliver pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits with one strikeout.
--
Hatton 13, Lexington 1: Katie Dawson homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead Hatton.
Quails had two hits and two RBIs and Mitchell had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI. Maddie Heflin and Arlie Rae Armstrong had one hit and one RBI each.
Oliver pitched four innings to earn the win, allowing just one hit while striking out eight.
--
Sulligent 6, Falkville 4: Jade Milam led Falkville with two hits and two RBIs.
Hanah Tillman had three hits and one RBI for the Blue Devils and Hope McClanahan drove in one run. Brooklyn Owens had two hits.
--
Mars Hill 10, Falkville 0: Milam singled to account for Falkville’s only hit in the tournament opener.
Riley Vaughn pitched all five innings for Mars Hill, striking out 11.
--
Class 1A
--
Athens Bible School 3, Hackleburg 0: Cana Vining tossed a three-hit shutout for the Trojans, striking out 12 while giving up just one walk.
Claire Holt homered and drove in a run for Athens Bible School, and Brooke Blakely had a double and one RBI. Kara Thomas drove in one run.
--
Waterloo 8, Athens Bible School 1: Vining drove in Athens Bible’s only run.
Bailey Davis had a double for the Trojans and Holt had one hit.
--
Class 5A
--
Ardmore 4, John Carroll Catholic 2: Bo Riley and Brooke Phillips had two hits and one RBI each for Ardmore.
Sara Sanders and AG King drove in one run each and Ellie Riley had one hit. Ella Singletary worked all seven innings for the win, allowing two runs while striking out eight.
--
Ardmore 7, Russellville 3: Lexi Mooney went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs to lead Ardmore.
Phillips had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs and Bo Riley had three hits and one RBI. Sara Sanders doubled, singled and drove in one run.
Singletary pitched seven innings for the win, giving up three unearned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.
--
West Point 4, Ardmore 3: West Point scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and Ardmore could not catch up in the consolation bracket championship game.
Sara Sanders and Sydney Sanders had one hit and one RBI each for Ardmore, while Bo Riley had four hits.
--
Sardis 2, Brewer 0: Sardis scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to win a game that featured stellar pitching.
Brewer’s Bronwyn Borden went all seven innings for the Patriots, allowing two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts. Kayden Tarvin worked all seven innings to earn the win for Sardis, giving up four hits and a pair of walks while striking out two.
Maggie Matkin had a pair of singles for Brewer. Brie Voss and Ava Walls had one hit each.
