FLORENCE — West Morgan’s run in the Class 4A North Regional came to an end on Wednesday with a 5-2 loss to Hamilton.
The Rebels came into the day needing three straight wins to advance to next week’s state tournament and opened the day with an 8-5 victory over Haleyville before the season-ending loss to the Aggies.
In Class 3A play, Danville, East Lawrence and Elkmont saw their seasons end. Elkmont eliminated Danville 9-2 before falling to Carbon Hill 9-5 in the consolation semifinals. Carbon Hill advanced to face Elkmont after an 11-3 win over East Lawrence.
Ardmore opened Class 5A play with a 9-2 win over Corner but lost 3-1 to West Point. The Tigers enter today’s final day of play needing three wins to advance to the state tournament and are scheduled to play John Carroll at 10:45 a.m.
East Limestone’s season came to an end with losses to Hayden (8-1) and John Carroll (11-1), and Brewer split a pair of games on the opening day of play at the Class 5A East Regional in Albertville.
Brewer will face Sardis at 10:45 a.m. today with the winner advancing to play the winner of Leeds-Guntersville in the consolation bracket semifinals.
---
Class 4A
• Hamilton 5, West Morgan 2: Zoey Brewington went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for West Morgan. Jonie Weems had three hits for the Rebels, while Kylie Russell and Abby Lindsey added two hits each.
• West Morgan 8, Haleyville 5: Jada Gray singled and drove in two runs as the Rebels opened the day with a win. Lindsey had three hits, including a double, for West Morgan and Hanna Johnson tripled, singled and drove in a run. Russell had three hits. Lindsey pitched a seven-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
---
Class 5A
• Ardmore 9, Corner 2: Sara Sanders and Ellie Riley doubled and drove in two runs each for Ardmore. Ella Singletary and Emma Prier had one RBI each and Bo Riley had a pair of singles. Singletary pitched 6⅔ scoreless innings, allowing four hits with nine strikeouts.
• West Point 3, Ardmore 1: Riley had three hits, including a double, to lead Ardmore. Sanders had a pair of doubles and Harlee Rich had one double.
• Moody 2, Brewer 1: Brewer’s Bronwyn Borden and Moody’s Ryleigh Hodges combined to throw 219 pitches in an opening-round pitcher’s duel. Hodges allowed one unearned run in a four-hitter, striking out three while allowing three walks. Borden worked six innings for Brewer, surrendering two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts.
Breia Rusk doubled, singled and drove in a run for Brewer. Cheyenne Lucas and Marlee Jones had one hit each.
• Brewer 5, Boaz 3, 10 innings: Borden pitched a six-hitter in an elimination game for Brewer, allowing three unearned runs while striking out nine.
Keylyn Stapler had two RBIs for the Patriots, while Lucas added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Borden had three hits and Rusk and Dakota Beard had one RBI each.
--
Class 3A
• Elkmont 9, Danville 2: Paige Robinson went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for Elkmont. Mary Joyce Woodfin had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Red Devils. Brylee Boger had two singles and drove in two runs. Alyssa Harwell and Lily Lowery had two hits and one RBI each.
Harwell worked 6⅓ innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Isabella Guest tripled for Danville.
• Carbon Hill 9, Elkmont 5: Lowery had two hits and one RBI to lead Elkmont. Harwell and Woodfin had one hit and one RBI each and Abbie Broadway had a pair of hits, including a double.
• Carbon Hill 11, East Lawrence 3: Kaleigh Powers singled and drove in a run for East Lawrence.
Tori Spears had a double for the Eagles. Alleigh Keeton had three hits and four RBIs to lead Carbon Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.