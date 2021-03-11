Wednesday was a milestone day for girls sports in Alabama.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Board of Control approved moving the state softball championships from Montgomery to Oxford’s Choccolocco Park starting this May.
The sport moves from Lagoon Park, an old city league facility known for crowded restrooms and temporary fences, to a relatively new facility designed for the fast-pitch game and where college tournament championships are decided.
“I think it’s a step in the right direction for softball in our state,” Hartselle softball coach Christy Ferguson said. “I have been to the Oxford facility. and it is a one of a kind field.”
Lagoon Park has hosted the state softball championships since the start in 1986. The championships are played the same week in Montgomery as the baseball championships. Baseball uses the combination of Paterson Field and Riverwalk Stadium, which is a state of the art minor league facility and home to the Montgomery Biscuits.
In an era of equal opportunity in gender sports, the state championship softball and baseball facilities were obviously not quite equal.
There have been many times over the years at Lagoon Park when those in attendance would keep a running count of how many times outfielders crashed through the temporary fencing while chasing a fly ball.
“To me it means the AHSAA is listening to the concerns of some of us as coaches about the fact that our girls deserve only the best when it comes to playing for a state championship,” Ferguson said.
Choccolocco Park features a softball field built to NCAA standards. It has permanent fencing with distances down the line at 205 feet, in the gaps at 210 and then 220 to dead center. It seats about 800 spectators.
The field is the home for the Oxford High team and has hosted four Ohio Valley Conference tournaments. The facility also has a five-field pod with dirt infield that can also be used for softball.
“I think it will help continue to grow the sport while putting an emphasis on equality between boys and girls sports,” said Hatton softball coach Denton Bowling.
The AHSAA was able to make the move this season because Choccolocco Park was scheduled to host the East Central Regional. Now the facility will host the state championship and Lagoon Park will host the regional. The 2022 state championships are also scheduled to be played in Oxford.
“The state tournament should be played on a field with permanent fences, and this move makes that happen,” Ardmore coach Stephen Baugh said. “It’s certainly positive news for our sport.”
The state tournament is scheduled for May 18-22. The four regional qualifying tournaments are May 12-15 in Montgomery, Florence, Tuscaloosa and Gulf Shores.
Chocoloccoo Park is hosting the Southern Athletic Association Collegiate Conference championships April 21-25 and the National Junior College Fast-Pitch National Championships on May 25-29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.