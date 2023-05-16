Here’s a look at the lay of the land for five area teams competing in the state softball championships this week at Choccolocco Park in Oxford:
--
Class 1A: Athens Bible (head coach: Chad Vining)
First round games start Tuesday at 9 a.m. Finals scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Skyline (33-11-1) vs. Brantley (29-13)
Maplesville (30-11-1) vs. Athens Bible (16-11)
Waterloo (25-12-1) vs. Verbena (21-16)
Leroy (32-16) vs. Spring Garden (22-12)
--
Outlook: This group is loaded with ranked teams starting with No. 1 Skyline, No. 2 Leroy, No. 3 Brantley, No. 6 Waterloo, No. 8 Maplesville, No. 9 Athens Bible and No. 10 Spring Garden. Skyline lost to Holy Spirit in last year’s finals. Brantley finished third.
--
Athens Bible: Cana Vining is the team’s top pitcher and hitter. She went 17-7 with 166 strikeouts in 137 innings. Vining hit .519 with 55 hits, 36 RBIs and a .811 slugging percentage. Vining is a senior along with teammates Hannah Britnell, Bailey Davis and Ragan Hamm.
--
Class 2A: Hatton (head coach: Denton Bowling)
First round games start Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Finals scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Pleasant Valley (21-13) vs. Wicksburg (43-10)
Thorsby (16-6) vs. Sumiton Christian (32-22)
J.D. Blacksher (31-11) vs. Ider (31-18)
Hatton (30-21) vs. Lamar County (35-17)
--
Outlook: Wicksburg and Hatton have been No. 1 and No. 2 in the rankings most of the season and appear to be the teams to beat. Hatton does open with No. 4 Lamar County. Don’t look past No. 6 Pleasant Valley, No. 7 Sumiton Christian and No. 9 Ider. There will be a new champion in 2A. Last year’s winner Orange Beach is now in 4A. Runner-up Mars Hill bumped up to 3A.
--
Hatton: Bradyn Mitchell is hitting .439 with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs. She’s got 19 wins pitching with 222 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings. Mitchell is a senior along with teammates Jazzmine Mason, Dagen Brown, Kailyn Quails and Mallie Yarbrough.
--
Class 3A: Danville (head coach: Christy Ferguson)
First round games start Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Finals scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m.
Plainview (43-1) vs. Ashford (25-12)
Beulah (29-7) vs. Mars Hill (28-12)
Danville (17-22) vs. St. James (27-11-1)
Opp (35-10) vs. Piedmont (38-15)
--
Outlook: No. 1 Plainview and No. 2 Beulah lead this group. The only other ranked team in the field is No. 10 Mars Hill. Will an unranked team make a challenge? Danville is the only team in the state tournament with a losing record. Last year’s finals had Houston Academy beating Mobile Christian and neither team is back.
--
Danville: The individual numbers may not match other teams still playing, but it’s working for the Hawks. Sophomore Isabella Guest is hitting .407 with 26 runs scored. Top pitcher is eighth-grader McKinley McCaghren with a 10-14 record and 159 strikeouts in 130 innings. Hanah Tillman is the team’s only senior.
--
Class 5A: Ardmore (head coach: Jacob Sparkman)
First round games start Wednesday at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Finals scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Scottsboro (36-10-2) vs. Brewbaker Tech (41-9)
Elmore County (33-18) vs. Jasper (22-6-3)
Ardmore (32-18) vs. Marbury (19-15)
St. Paul’s (23-21) vs. Moody (27-17)
--
Outlook: First round games could tell a lot. Brewbaker Tech is No. 2 and Scottsboro is No. 3. Jasper is No. 5 and Elmore County is No. 6. Ardmore, which finished the season unranked and appears to be getting hot at the right time, plays unranked Marbury. Moody is No. 4 and St. Paul’s is unranked. There will be a new champion in 5A. Last year it was Hayden beating Alexandria in the finals.
--
Ardmore: Sophomore AG King leads the offense with a .430 batting average and 1.457 OPS. She’s crushed 19 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Senior Ella Singletary stars in the pitching circle. She’s thrown 199 innings with 240 strikeouts and a 1.54 ERA. Joining Singletary in the senior class are Addison Kilgore, Harlee Rich, Sara Sanders, Sydney Sanders and Malaya Stone.
--
Class 6A: Athens (head coach Travis Barnes)
First round games start Thursday at 9 a.m. Finals scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m.
Oxford (30-10) vs. Wetumpka (50-6-1)
Helena (33-12-1) vs. Hazel Green (29-21-1)
Athens (43-9) vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (38-12-3)
Spanish Fort (29-12-1) vs. Pell City (31-15-1)
--
Outlook: Class 6A is loaded with seven teams that finished ranked in the top 10. Start at the top with No. 1 Wetumpka, No. 2 Athens, No. 4 Hillcrest, No. 5 Helena., No. 6 Oxford, No. 7 Pell City and No. 9 Hazel Green. Athens beat Helena in last year’s finals. Pell City finished third.
--
Athens: Morgan Stiles leads an explosive offense. She’s hitting .589 with 20 home runs, 72 RBIs, 92 runs scored and 22 stolen bases. Haley Waggoner is hitting .404 with 14 home runs and 64 RBIs. Pitcher Mya Clark is 22-3 with a 1.74 ERA. Cori Campbell is 16-5 with a 3.32 ERA. Clark and Campbell are seniors along with teammates Gracie Ausley, Kristins Kidd, Deann Motquin, Abby Tucker and Zabri Wilson.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.