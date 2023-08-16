TANNER — To win any state championship is a special feeling, but to win a sport's first for a school will be hard to top.
The Tanner boys soccer team knows.
On Wednesday morning, the Rattlers were honored with a ceremony and a pep rally at the school. The occasion? To receive their championship rings after beating St. Luke's 2-0 to win the Class 1A-3A title in May.
"It's an amazing feeling," said Randy Cortes, who led the Rattlers in goals scored. "Ever since I was in middle school, we've worked to win a state championship. We finally did it."
It was certainly a lengthy journey.
Matt Smith has led the program for a decade and said the state championship was a culmination of all the work the team had put in in those years.
"We've been gearing towards this for a long time," Smith said. "We've had a lot of great seasons and we've won county championships, area championships and section championships. To finally get that state championship, it was big."
It also puts Smith on a short list at the school, one he doesn't take lightly.
"Some of the best coaches to ever come through here are Laron White, the first to ever win in football, and Thomas Harris, the first to ever win in track," Smith said. "Being in the same company as those guys, it means a lot to me."
For the players, it was just a matter of when, not if.
"We've always been one of the best teams, but we could never get as far as we wanted," said Christian Cruz, the MVP of the state final. "But it all went to something. All that hard work paid off."
And the players are hoping it continues to do so. They want Wednesday's celebration to be the first of many.
"There's more little kids that are getting involved every day, and the older guys are putting in as much practice as they can," Cortes said. "We just want to win state as many times as we can."
Perhaps it will be in the upcoming spring. Despite losing five seniors, the Rattlers return some key players. That includes Cortes and Cruz.
"Now that we've made it over (the hump), we got to do it again," Cruz said.
Wednesday, however, a fun start.
"There's a feeling of pride swelling up in us today," Smith said.
