On a night when the Austin football team badly needed a win, the Black Bears couldn’t overcome a slew of mistakes and fell 38-21 to Sparkman on Friday.
Austin chased Sparkman all over the field at Austin Stadium. They chased Sparkman’s Devon Agee when he returned the opening kickoff to give the Senators a quick 7-0 lead.
Sparkman led 21-0 at halftime.
Austin scored on its first possession of the second half to make it 21-7 and had the lead cut to 28-21 with 5:35 left to play in the third quarter.
After a short Sparkman punt, Austin had the ball at the Senators' 38. Five plays later, the comeback momentum disappeared when Sparkman’s Justin Caudle returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown.
Sparkman (3-2, 3-0 Class 7A, Region 4) added a field goal in the fourth quarter to produce the final margin of 38-21.
“I can’t explain it, but it’s where we are right now,” Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. “It’s frustrating. I’m proud of the fight I saw in some of our guys in the second half.”
Austin (1-4, 0-3) has lost its first three region games for the first time since 2014 when the Black Bears finished 2-8.
It’s the first season the Black Bears have three region losses since 2019 when they finished 7-4.
“We’ve got great kids, who work hard. I love them to death,” Perkins said. “The responsibility is on me. Obviously I’m not doing a good job getting them ready to play.”
The win was big for Sparkman, coached by Laron White, a former Decatur assistant and Tanner head coach. He called the city of Decatur home for two decades.
“We played well in the first half, but should have had a couple of more touchdowns,” White said. “That nearly came back to bite us in the second half.”
Austin turned the ball over on fumbles three times in the first half. Two short punts gave Sparkman possession deep on Austin’s side of the ball, but the Senators got zero points on both possessions.
The Black Bears got it going on the opening possession of the second half. They drove 80 yards in seven plays for a touchdown. De’Air Young connected with Jeremiah Burgess on a 33-yard strike.
That touchdown was Austin’s first points at home this season in six-plus quarters of play.
Sparkman answered with a big play three plays later on a 72-yard touchdown pass from Luke Schomburg to Matthew Rozier to make it 28-14.
Austin’s Tra Stover then ran the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown to cut the lead to 28-14. The Black Bears followed with a perfectly placed onside kick to retain possession at the Sparkman 49.
Four plays later it was Young to Burgess for a 17-yard touchdown to make it 28-21.
Austin’s defense forced Sparkman to go four-and-out. The short punt put the Black Bears in business at the Sparkman 38 with a chance to possibly tie the game. Five plays later the comeback blew up on Caudle’s interception return.
Austin ended the night with five turnovers.
The Black Bears are open next Friday. Their next game is at home Oct. 1 vs. Grissom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.