Boys
Brody Sparks, Lawrence County
Sparks threw for three touchdowns and made a game-sealing interception in a win over West Point. "I remember my great-grandfather coming to a baseball game (when I was a child) and saying, 'He was a big cog in that wheel,’ ” coach Rich Dutton said. "And I didn't understand what that meant at that age but I understand now, and that would hold true for (Sparks) Friday night."
Girls
Ellie Jones, West Morgan
Jones had 12 kills in a tri-match split with Hatton and Deshler on Sept. 3, and 10 kills in matches against Danville and Addison on Sept. 1. "Ellie has started to fill the role we need her to and is becoming more comfortable in the new position," West Morgan coach Alesha Hutto said. "Very happy for her!"
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Austin’s Quincy Crittendon, Decatur Heritage’s Alex Malone, Ardmore’s Chris Allen and West Limestone’s River Helms. Girls: Danville’s Faith Parker, Hartselle’s Lillyanna Cartee, East Lawrence’s Riley Smith and Priceville’s Abigail Garrison.
