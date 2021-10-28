MOUNTAIN BROOK — The Mountain Brook defense thwarted and frustrated yet another foe Thursday night.
The Spartans yielded next to nothing, pitching their fifth shutout of the season in a 34-0 defeat of Austin at Spartan Stadium.
“The defense, they’re just playing unbelievable right now,” Mountain Brook coach Chris Yeager said. “They keep improving and keep ascending. When you’re playing good defense and the kind of defense our guys are playing right now, you’re going to have a chance every single week.”
The shutout set a program record for shutouts in a season, eclipsing the mark of four from 2018, 2002 and 1984.
Mountain Brook (9-1) allowed Austin (4-6) just 134 total yards of offense.
“Our team is young and we’ve improved throughout the season, so I’m proud of the improvements we’ve made,” Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. “We didn’t play very well tonight and part of that is due to we played a very good team in Mountain Brook.”
This is the first losing season for Austin since 2014. This breaks a string of six seasons in the playoffs.
Austin, the defending champion in Class 7A, Region 4, lost several seniors from last year’s team. Experience should be on Austin’s side next season with several starters returning on offense and defense.
Jackson Beatty returned the game’s opening kickoff 86 yards untouched to give his team a 7-0 edge.
After a three-and-out, the Spartans held the ball for much of the opening quarter, scoring on a back-shoulder pass from John Colvin to Sims Brown for an 8-yard score to make it 14-0.
It was one of two scoring tosses from Colvin. He threw a 4-yarder to Beatty early in the fourth quarter on a drive that also included a 34-yard reception by Jake Thompson.
Colvin completed 8 of 14 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Mountain Brook took a 20-0 lead into halftime after Will Waldrop’s 59-yard touchdown run. He led the team with 98 yards on 12 carries. Cole Gamble wrapped up the scoring with a 1-yard plunge on a time-consuming drive in the final quarter. Gamble carried 14 times for 62 yards.
Austin crossed midfield just once, on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Quarterback De’Air Young made a few big plays, hitting Tyler Cooper for gains of 18 and 15 yards and throwing a 22-yard strike to Maurice Jones. It proved to be the Black Bears’ only real scoring opportunity of the evening, but a missed 33-yard field goal gave the ball back to the Spartans.
Young finished 7-of-9 for 73 yards. Cooper led the team with 28 rushing yards on 11 carries and caught three passes for 35 yards. Jones hauled in two balls for 34 yards.
After a 1-5 start, Austin had won three games in a row.
“I’m very encouraged. We won three out of the last four and we’ve got a lot of guys coming back. There’s talent here and we’ve got to have a good offseason, keep developing and keep going in the right direction,” Perkins said.
Mountain Brook hosts Southside-Gadsden in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs next week.
